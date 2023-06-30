'Back to December (Taylor's Version)' features in new 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — A new trailer for the second season of Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" dropped, and it featured a special surprise by Taylor Swift.

The new trailer for "The Summer I Turned Pretty" featured the re-recorded version of Swift's "Back to December," one of the many tracks that will appear on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on July 7.

Swift herself even shared the trailer for the show based on the books by Jenny Han — who penned the "All the Boys I've Loved Before" books — on her social media accounts, simply using the caption "Crying (Taylor's Version)."

The trailer actually began with Swift's "August" from her 2020 album "Folklore" before transitioning to "Back to December," which caught series fans and Swifties alike by surprise.

Fans will no doubt recall that "Back to December," the well-received second single of "Speak Now" from 2010, is inspired by Swift's ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

"This Love (Taylor’s Version)" was previously used for the show's trailer before it initially debuted. Swift has yet to re-record "1989," the album where the song was originally included.

Other songs by Swift have also appeared on the series, namely, "Cruel Summer" and "False God" from the album "Lover" and "The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)," which appeared on the re-recorded "Fearless."

Earlier this month, Swift released the tracklist "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which includes the original 14 tracks from the initial 2010 album, the bonus tracks Swift released that year "Ours" and "Superman," and six "Vault" songs.

Rock band Fall Out Boy and lead singer of Paramore Hayley Williams are the two featured artists on some of the unreleased songs. Fall Out Boy was on the first vault song "Electric Touch," while Williams will be heard on Track 20 "Castles Crumbling."

Swift was also recently invited to become a member of the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the Music branch, therefore, becoming an eligible voter at the Oscars beginning with the 2024 ceremony.

The singer is currently in the middle of her "Eras" tour, which recently added more global concert dates. It will stop in two Asian cities: Singapore for six nights and Japan for three nights.

The first three episodes of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video exactly a week after "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" drops, and weekly episodes will follow until the finale on August 18.

