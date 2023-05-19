^

Taylor Lautner 'prays' for John Mayer ahead of Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 7:09am
Taylor Lautner 'prays' for John Mayer ahead of Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Composite image of Taylor Lautner, Taylor Swift, and John Mayer
AFP / file, Instagram / John Mayer

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Taylor Lautner is looking forward to the release of the re-recorded album version of "Speak Now" by his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, but feels like another ex may not be so lucky.

In a video posted on his wife's — also named Taylor but goes by Tay —TikTok account, a bathrobe-clad Lautner is seen getting down on his knees and praying as Swift's song "Dear John" plays.

The gimmick is a reference to some of the things Lautner said in a recent interview with Today.com while promoting the couple's podcast "The Squeeze" when they touched on the upcoming release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on July 7.

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John," Lautner told the outlet. His wife, who was with him for the interview, previously called "Speak Now" as one of the best albums of all time.

The John he was referring to is singer-songwriter John Mayer, who Swift briefly dated after Lautner in 2009-10 and is said to be the inspiration behind the track "Dear John" which is on the "Speak Now" album.

"Maybe it's you and your sick need to give love then take it away. And you'll add my name to your long list of traitors who don't understand, and I'll look back and regret how I ignored when they said, 'Run as fast as you can'," goes some of the lyrics in "Dear John."

While Swift never outright stated that Mayer was the inspiration behind the song, Mayer said in 2012 that he felt "humiliated" by such a song with "cheap songwriting."

Perhaps one of the reasons why Lautner feels "safe" is because he too is the inspiration for another song on the album, the well-loved "Back to December."

For comparison, this is how the chorus of "Back to December" begins: "But this is me swallowin' my pride, standin' in front of you sayin' I'm sorry for that night."

When Swift released the rerecorded version of her album "Red," many warned another ex of hers, Jake Gyllenhaal, to prepare as he is assumed to be the inspiration behind the fan-favorite song "All Too Well" and its 10-minute version.

Swift is currently on her "Eras" tour performing songs from her years-long career — she announced "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" during one concert but seldom plays any of the songs from the album on the tour.

The beloved "Enchanted" is part of the core setlist while songs such as "Ours," "Mean," and the album's eponymous song have only been surprise acoustic performances, though the release of the rerecording might mark a change.

