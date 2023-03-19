8 empowering songs by Filipina artists

MANILA, Philippines — We all love a good song when we hear one. The song lingers on in our minds and becomes our LSS (Last Song Syndrome) so we keep humming it the entire day.

Sometimes, it is the melody that makes a mark on us; at other times, it is the lyrics and how their message comes through. Especially if their message inspires and encourages women to take a stand for what they truly believe in. They give strength, self-confidence and courage to move forward with conviction.

In celebration of Women’s Month this March, here are eight songs from outstanding Filipina recording artists, all with empowering messages for women:

KZ Tandingan

1. KZ Tandingan’s “Winning”

The artist’s second international single, “Winning” encourages women to ‘take the high road’ and push themselves to strive and succeed on their own. Self-love and confidence in oneself are the main message of this song.

Related video:

allen&elle

2. Allen&elle’s “Call You”

In this dancey gospel-soul track, Filipina duo allen&elle talk about the importance of seeking help when in need and emphasizes the value of prayer as “our way to call for help from God” whatever day-to-day struggles we might have.

Related video:

RELDEN

3. RELDEN’s “Couldn’t Speak”

This song is the singer’s message to everyone who tried to bring her down. She wrote it at a time when she felt like she couldn’t stand up for herself so she would turn to dance to release her emotions. Here, she reminds everyone to learn to express her authentic self.

Related video:

daze

4. Daze’s “Magic”

Pampanga-born daze celebrates and embraces her femininity in the ‘80s-inspired “Magic.” It’s a familiar yet fresh-sounding R&B song. The modern soul, upbeat rrack conveys the excitement of pursuing intimacy and warmth with someone you love so very deeply.

Related video:

SAB

5.SAB’s “Happy You Stayed”

The singer dedicates this song to her close friends who stayed with her when she needed them. The indie-pop track expresses gratitude to the people who are still present in her life regardless of the different journeys they have to take on their own.

Related video:

YUZON

6. YUZON’s “Oh My Days”

It’s a dream-pop soundtrack that encourages one to think of better days. Written at the height of the quarantine, it brings hope and stirs enjoyment in new passions and self-discovery. For its music video, the artist dedicates it to female skaters all over the world.

Related video:

Kiana V

7. Kiana V’s “5:30”

The song captures the initial stages of love, where there is a desire to get to know someone a little better. The soulful summer track evokes vulnerability and, at the same time, will power to pursue love.

Related video:

HEAL artists

8. Various artists’ “Heal”

The song is a collaboration among Filipina artists Jayda, Jona, Kyla, KZ, Lesha, Moira Dela Torre, and Xela; Indonesian singers Rinni Welandari and Yura Yunita; Malaysian artists DOLLA and Shalma Eliana; Singaporean talents Haneri and Haven; and Thai artist Valentina Ploy. It is a track that encourages healing during difficult times such as the pandemic.

Related video:

Listen to these empowering tracks through the Women of Tarsier Records playlist on Spotify.