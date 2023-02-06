^

'I'm very blessed': Roselle Nava on Gen Z still singing her songs

February 6, 2023 | 3:47pm
'I'm very blessed': Roselle Nava on Gen Z still singing her songs
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Roselle Nava is glad that millennials and the Gen Z still know and sing her songs.

In an interview with Philstar.com after the recent press conference of their concert "All Heart," Roselle said she’s fortunate that Filipinos still remember her with her songs “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” and “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita.”

"Nakakatuwa nga e. Marami akong nami-meet na matanda, bata, at alam pa rin nila 'yung kantang 'Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita.' I'm so fortunate kasi through the years, hindi nila nakakalimutan si Roselle Nava dahil sa mga awitin kagaya ng 'Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,' 'Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita'," she said. 

“Kasi tayong mga Pilipino mahilig talaga tayong kumanta, mag-karaoke and I'm very happy na isa po sa mga paborito ng mga Pilipino ang mga kanta ko. So I'm very, very blessed,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The icons of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) will be performing at the all-star Valentine concert to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall on February 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Joining Roselle are APO's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, Neocolors' lead singer Ito Rapadas, Afterimage frontman Wency Cornejo and Raymond Lauchengco.

The repertoire will be composed of the singers' greatest ballads that have become the soundtrack of real people's love lives, relationships and even weddings. 

These include the APO's "Panalangin" and "Ewan," Wency's "Magpakailanman," the Neocolors' "Say You'll Never Go," Roselle's "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita?" and Raymond's "So It's You," among many other hit songs.

