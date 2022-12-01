Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny most-streamed artists on Spotify for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Music streaming platform Spotify released its Wrapped 2022 campaign, detailing the most-streamed artists, songs, and podcasts for its users this year.

For the third year in a row, Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who generated 18.5 billion streams as of writing and his album "Un Verano Sin Ti" being the most-streamed album.

Following Bad Bunny was Taylor Swift whose #2 spot is attributed to the release of her newest album "Midnights" and the late 2021 release of her version of "Red," allowing her to become the most viral artist of 2022.

Rounding up the Top 5 most-streamed artists were hip-hop artists Drake and The Weeknd and Kpop supergroup BTS; The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and BTS also featured on the most viral arttists list, with Lana del Rey rounding them up.

Though Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist, two of his songs only took up the fourth and fifth spots of the most-streamed songs as they were topped by Harry Styles' "As It Was," Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," and Kid Laroi's "Stay" with Justin Bieber.

Trailing "Un Verano Sin Ti" among the most-streamed albums were Styles' "Harry's House," Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour," Ed Sheeran's "=," and Doja Cat's "Planet Her."

Spotify also released a list of songs that had their lyrics shared the most which was led by "Heat Waves," followed by Conan Grey's "Heather," The Walters' "I Love You So," Lana del Rey's "Summertime Sadness," and Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know."

For podcasts, leading the charge was "The Joe Rogan Experience" and "Call Her Daddy" by Alex Cooper, both Spotify exclusives, then future-exclusive "Anything Goes" by Emma Chamberlain, Spotify Original "Caso 63," and "Crime Junkie" by Ashley Flowers.

