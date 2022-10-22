^

Music

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' breaks Spotify record for most-streamed album in a day

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 1:30pm
Taylor Swift 63rd Annual Grammy Awards best album
Taylor Swift reacts after being named winner of the Album of the Year award for "Folklore" during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 2021.
AFP/The Recording Company, Kevin Winter

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has another accomplishment to be proud of after her newest album, "Midnights," broke the Spotify record as the most-streamed album in a single day.

Not even 24 hours after "Midnights" was released yesterday, October 21 — even causing the streaming site to crash in some locations — Spotify congratulated Swift for setting the new record.

The previous holder was Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti," which had 183 million single-day streams in September 2021. Spotify did not disclose the record set by Swift.

Swift quoted Spotify's announcement on Twitter in apparent disbelief of the album's primary success.

Related: Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!" Swift wrote on Twitter.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter also teamed up with Spotify to tease some of the lyrics from "Midnights" on global billboards prior to the album's release.

"Midnights" is Swift's first compilation of new songs since 2020 when she released "Folklore" and "Evermore," though in 2021 the artist released re-recorded versions of her past albums "Fearless" and "Red."

"'Midnights' is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely," she said of the album.

Thirteen tracks feature on the album, though Swift also released a deluxe “3 a.m.” edition with seven bonus tracks and dropped a music video for “Anti-Hero.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

SPOTIFY

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify
5 hours ago

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

By Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift's 10th album "Midnights," marking a gradual return to pop for the US singer-songwriter, sparked an online fan...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'
1 day ago

Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"'Midnights' is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying,...
Music
fbtw
Avril Lavigne postpones Manila concert to 2023
6 days ago

Avril Lavigne postpones Manila concert to 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Pop punk singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has postponed yet again her much anticipated Manila concert to 2023. 
Music
fbtw
Sponge Cola to mark 20th anniversary with Canada tour, local showcase
6 days ago

Sponge Cola to mark 20th anniversary with Canada tour, local showcase

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Rock band Sponge Cola will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a tour around several cities in Canada before heading...
Music
fbtw
LIST: Bad Bunny, Beyonc&eacute;, Taylor Swift get most 2022 AMAs nominations
6 days ago

LIST: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift get most 2022 AMAs nominations

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced, with artists across different genres vying for the top prize...
Music
fbtw
Darren Espanto covers Shawn Mendes' song 'Top of the World'
6 days ago

Darren Espanto covers Shawn Mendes' song 'Top of the World'

By Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto covered Shawn Mendes' song “Top of the World” from the musical film “Lyle,...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with