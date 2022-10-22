Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' breaks Spotify record for most-streamed album in a day

Taylor Swift reacts after being named winner of the Album of the Year award for "Folklore" during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has another accomplishment to be proud of after her newest album, "Midnights," broke the Spotify record as the most-streamed album in a single day.

Not even 24 hours after "Midnights" was released yesterday, October 21 — even causing the streaming site to crash in some locations — Spotify congratulated Swift for setting the new record.

The previous holder was Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti," which had 183 million single-day streams in September 2021. Spotify did not disclose the record set by Swift.

Swift quoted Spotify's announcement on Twitter in apparent disbelief of the album's primary success.

Related: Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!" Swift wrote on Twitter.

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter also teamed up with Spotify to tease some of the lyrics from "Midnights" on global billboards prior to the album's release.

"Midnights" is Swift's first compilation of new songs since 2020 when she released "Folklore" and "Evermore," though in 2021 the artist released re-recorded versions of her past albums "Fearless" and "Red."

"'Midnights' is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely," she said of the album.

Thirteen tracks feature on the album, though Swift also released a deluxe “3 a.m.” edition with seven bonus tracks and dropped a music video for “Anti-Hero.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify