Moira Dela Torre to send song to the moon following split from Jason Hernandez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre leads Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists to preserve some of their songs through The Lunar Codex time capsules to be launched to the moon in 2023 as a “message-in-a-bottle” to the future.

Moira will be joined by Angela Ken, BGYO and BINI. They are among many Filipino artists whose works will be part of The Lunar Codex, an archive of art, literature, music and film bound for the moon that uses both digital and analog technology to preserve contemporary works for future generations to discover.

Included in the list of moon-bound songs are massive hits from ABS-CBN’s premier record label Star Music — Angela Ken’s self-love anthem “Ako Naman Muna” and Moira’s song on letting go, “Malaya.”

Pinoy pop sibling groups BGYO and BINI also have their share of hit songs to be placed on the moon.

The BGYO collection includes “He’s Into Her,” “Kundiman” and “The Baddest” popularized by BGYO members Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate. The BINI collection houses the tracks “Golden Arrow” and “Kapit Lang” performed by BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena.

These OPM songs will comprise The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection, which will include several award-winning and contemporary compositions from other territories, including the US, Canada, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Georgia and Bhutan. The Polaris Collection is bound for the moon’s Lunar South Pole in the fall of 2023.

Also part of the Lunar Codex are the works of Filipino artists Apo Hiking Society, Gary Valenciano, Kiana V, Ryan Cayabyab, and many more.

