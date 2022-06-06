'Saan ba ako nagkulang?': Moira asks self on breakup with Jason Hernandez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre turned emotional upon opening up about her breakup with husband Jason Hernandez.

In her “Magandang Buhay” guesting on Monday, Moira said she’s now grieving and healing.

“Siguro po ngayon, I’m in a season na hindi ko nakita. Kumbaga — mahilig kasi ako mag-bullet journal, mahilig ako magplano — kumbaga, wala ‘to sa plano,” Moira said.

“Pero ang galing kasi dito ko natututunan na mabait talaga si Lord kasi dito ko nakikita na pwede palang magsabay ‘yung grieving at ‘yung healing,” she added.

Host Regine Velasquez asked Moira if she happened to blame herself for what happened.

“Yes, sobra,” Moira said, crying. “I guess sa lahat naman ng pinagdadaanan ko sa buhay, palaging ‘yun ‘yung initial reaction ko. I always say, ‘What did I do wrong?’ So especially now, ‘Saan ba ako nagkulang?'”

“Pero tinatanong naman nating lahat ‘yun sa sarili natin na, ‘Saan tayo nagkamali, saan tayo nagkulang?’ Hindi lang sa relationships but also sa career, sa kung ano man, but at the same time I also know na God makes all things beautiful in his time,” she added.

Jason and Moira recently announced that they broke up after three years of marriage. —Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

