Music

Cebuana teen singer mrld gets featured on Times Square

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 10:02am
mrld on a Times Square billboard
Instagram / mrld

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana teenage singer mrld becomes the latest Filipino artist to appear on a billboard along New York's famous Times Square.

mrld, born Meriel de Jesus, shared on Instagram images and a video of herself on an advertisment for streaming platform Spotify on Women at Full Volume.

"EVERYONE MY FACE IS IN NEW YORK TIME SQUARE," mrld started off her caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mrld (@mewyel)

The 17-year-old recounted in 2020 telling her mother about the need to have good photos, joking that she may appear on Times Square some day.

"We all just laughed knowing it was just impossible. And now it actually happened. Wow, my heart is full," the singer also said.

RELATED: Why mrld is the ‘most talked-about’ newcomer

The teen continued by saying having all these achievements at 17 was unbelievable, "This is just the start of it all. I used to dream about stuff like this. Thank you for making a kid’s dream come true."

mrld was discovered and currently signed to OC Records, headed by Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano to whom mrld offered her gratitude as well as to Kean's wife Chynna Ortaleza.

Kean commented on mrld's post saying he was proud of the singer, while Chynna commented that she had cried earlier upon hearing the news.

Yesterday mrld released on Spotify "Hinto Galaw," "My Summer's Cold Without You," "What Are We," and two versions of "Your Eyes, They Lie."

Other Filipino artists who have appeared on billboards along Times Square include Julie Anne San Jose, Clara Benin and Zack Tabudlo.

SPOTIFY

TIMES SQUARE
