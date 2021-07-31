Zack Tabudlo featured on Times Square, New York billboard

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Zack Tabudlo is the latest Original Pilipino Music artist to be featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York.

In his Instagram account, the “Binibini” singer said he never thought that it’s possible for him to be on the digital billboard in Times Square.

“I never imagined myself in a situation like this. In all my years of becoming a musician, this never passed my mind. I never thought this would be possible,” Zack said.

“A lot of doubts, struggles, and anxiety, goes into the process of reaching your dreams. I can now say that nothing is impossible. Thank you @spotify for such a big opportunity. I am honored to be one of the 10 artists in the global radar,” he added.

He thanked his record label, family and fans for their support.

“To my team and family @mca_music @islandrecordsphilippines, thank you. I wouldn't be able to reach these milestones and everything I've accomplished so far without you. Thank you for your trust, support, and love,” he said.

“To my kuya @enzovaldez thank you for believing in me since day 1. And of course to the fans! WON'T BE HERE WITHOUT YOU. I LOVE ALL OF YOU SO MUCH. WE'RE IN TIMES SQUARE!!!!! LETS GO GLOBAL BABY!!!!!” he added.

Before Zack, Kapuso singer Julie Anne San Jose and actress-singer Nadine Lustre were also featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York.

RELATED: 'Dream come true!': Julie Anne San Jose reacts to New York Times Square billboard