Clara Benin appears on New York's Times Square billboard

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 3:38pm





 
Indie singer Clara Benin was featured as part of music streaming platform Spotify's Equal campaign to put the spotlight on female creators. 
MANILA, Philippines — Indie singer Clara Benin is the latest Filipino artist who was featured on a giant billboard at Times Square in New York.


In her Instagram account, the "Wine" singer posted photos of he billboard.


“Look I'm in Times Square! What an honor thank you Spotify for featuring my songs alongside all these lovely and talented women," she wrote in the caption.


"Hope our music touches and inspires more people,” she said in the caption," she added.


Clara, the daughter of Side A songwriter and bassist Joey, was featured as part of Spotify's Equal program which highlights women musicians around the world.


Nadine Lustre, KZ Tandingan, Belle Mariano and Ylona Garcia were also featured in the same Spotify campaign in the past.


 










 









