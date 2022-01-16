Why MRLD is the ‘most talked-about’ newcomer

The new sound of acoustic pop is courtesy of Meriel de Jesus, better known as mrld, who was discovered by Kean Cipriano of OC Records and signed to a contract.

Welcome the new sound of acoustic pop. The husky-toned singer and songwriter is Meriel de Jesus, better known as mrld because she took out the vowels from her name and then added the d. She comes from Bogo, Cebu but is now based in Catbalogan, Western Samar where she was discovered by Kean Cipriano of OC Records and signed to a contract. Music is her passion and she finds writing songs lots of fun.

mrld is the most talked about newcomer on the streaming sites nowadays. This is thanks to her very first composition with a kilometric title that she wrote two years ago, An Art Gallery Could Never be as Unique as You. Listen to the song to find out what the then 14-year-old mrld was trying to say. You read right, she is only 16 years old and loaded with talent. Now available is her new single Ligaya, her very first song in Tagalog.

Although mrld is now busy with school, she dreams of writing more songs. She says: “My goals are to connect with people through the songs I make and to touch bigger audiences. I do not know what this year has in store for me but I wish for the best.”

You should know the New Harana boys by now. They write songs of intense longing and then they sing them with their soft sexy vocals. Their sound is selling very well and these past few weeks saw these new serenaders flying high with new single releases.

Last year’s breakthrough discovery Arthur Nery has another big seller in the offing with his plaintive follow-up to his phenomenal Pagsamo. The song is simply titled Isa Lang and it is about that one great love that the “…uhaw ng aking puso…” or the thirsting heart of the heartthrob from Cagayan de Oro is looking for. As before the girls cannot help but also swoon for this tune.

Zack Tabudlo is on a creative roll, with several new singles out. There are two that I like best. One is the jazzy, chiding, Pano, which is about those times when one feels like asking “…pano naman ako” or what about me. The other one is a ballad about painful betrayal with a ‘60s vibe titled First and Last, “….was I not good enough for you, I saw you with somebody new…”

Another one of last year’s big music surprises was the one-named Adie. All it took for him to hit the jackpot was also one song with a one-word title, Paraluman, which delighted listeners with its refreshing throwback style. Adie’s second single is the sweet serenade Tahanan. Again, the sentiments he expresses may seem old-fashioned. Think, “…lkaw and ilaw, ikaw aking tahanan…” but old or new, these are heartfelt from the way he sings it.

Also now available is Langit, a new song about chasing dreams from one of the most durable bands around, 6cyclemind. This single introduces an upcoming album with the same hopeful theme which will be released to commemorate 6cyclemind’s 20th anniversary this year. You read that right. This band has already been around for two decades and is still hitting the right notes.

Blink-out featuring Gabba Santiago on the drums, is the latest from the talented Clara Benin. The simple tune comes with a neat electronica arrangement and is another proof that Clara is determined to continue spreading her wings. From acoustic to electronica. And remember, before this she successfully conquered singing in Bahasa for the Indonesian market.

Just in case you want to check out the current favorites, here are the big-selling 30 sounds that topped the charts of the online music streaming platform Deezer last week:

Adele, Easy on Me; Zack Tabudlo, Habang Buhay; Arthur Nery, Pagsamo; Zack Tabudlo, Pano; nobita, Ikaw Lang; The Kid LAROI, STAY; Imagine Dragons, Enemy; GAYLE, abcdefu; Adie, Paraluman; Zack Tabudlo, Binibini.

Elton John, Cold Heart; Justin Bieber, Sorry; Lil Nas X, INDUSTRY BABY; Justin Bieber, Ghost; Adie, Tahanan; Glass Animals, Heat Waves; Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits; Coldplay, My Universe; Carolina Gaita; Justin Bieber, Peaches.

Silk Sonic, Leave the Door Open; Taylor Swift, Enchanted; BTS, Butter; Doja Cat, Woman; The Weeknd, Blinding Lights; Taylor Swift, All Too Well, (The 10 minute Taylor Version from the vault); Ed Sheeran, Shivers; Arthur Nery, Binhi; Zack Tabudlo, Nangangamba; Olivia Rodrigo, Drivers License.