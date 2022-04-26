^

Music

Oblaxz releases 'Sa Ngalan ng Ama' to honor God

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 1:09pm
Hardcore Pinoy rap pioneer Oblaxz
MANILA, Philippines — After the success of his comeback single “Noli Me Tangere,” hardcore Pinoy rap pioneer Oblaxz released "Sa Ngalan ng Ama" last Holy Week. 

The song, which is under Oblxz Production and Def Jam Records, is a tribute to God. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Oblaxz said that the song was inspired by the people who honor God. 

“I write the song and it was inspired by the people who truly honored God and accept God to their lives as a savior,” he said.  

“Just praise God and we will be saved. Believe in his name and always kept the strong relations to our Lord Jesus Christ. We are all a sinner. We need to offer ourselves 100 percent to God. I believe in Jesus Christ who suffered on the cross and remove all our sin,” he added.  

Oblaxs claimed that the music video is the first backward music video in the Philippines. 

Directed by Michael Dolero, the music video features Lagim and Kilabot of Dugong Ponebre, Smiley One, Kain @ Abel, Rhio of Dobladista, Emperor, Klick Noise and Konviction of Humanity, Tres Manos, Phahil and Tonio of Insulteros and BadBurn of Tropang Askal.

The music video currently has more than a million views in YouTube. —Video from Oblaxz 1 Production YouTube channel

