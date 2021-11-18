Jose Mari Chan dedicates new Christmas album to OFWs

MANILA, Philippines — Following the success of his 2015 album “Christmas in Our Hearts: 25th Anniversary Edition,” Christmas songs hitmaker Jose Mari Chan returns with 22 new tracks for his latest album, “Going Home to Christmas.”

First released in 2012, “Going Home to Christmas” is a mix of Filipino and English songs written by Chan and his collaborators in recent years.

During a recent virtual press conference for “Festival of Lights: Virtual Edition,” Chan thanked lyricist Jimmy Santiago, who worked with him in his past songs, including “Pagdating ng Pasko,” the 11th track in the new album. Chan also thanked Pinky Valdes for writing the lyrics for “The Bells at Christmas.”

“’Going Home To Christmas,’ the title track, is dedicated to OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) who might not be able to go home due to the pandemic but the love of their family will bind them virtually,” Chan shared.

What makes “Going Home to Christmas” different from his other Christmas albums, he said, is that the songs here also feature the voices of his three sons, two daughters and granddaughter, whom he shares “Song of the Firefly.”

“A Christmas Song for You,” most especially, is his love song for his wife.

For more information about the album, or to buy it as a Christmas gift, check out Josemarichan.com and/or Facebook.com/josemarichan.

According to Chan, the album’s main message is to never forget the spirit of sharing and giving despite hard times like the pandemic.

“I always tell my friends that this pandemic gives a wonderful opportunity to us to live the spirit of Christmas. Why? Those of us who were blessed with sufficiency, this is a wonderful opportunity to share our blessings with those in need, those who are unemployed, those who are hungry in our country. I’m sure, that message is there in the album, ‘Going Home to Christmas’,” he said.

“The spirit of Christmas will be there with or without the pandemic. Actually, during this time in the pandemic, we need to instill that love with our people. And most especially, the spirit of giving and sharing.”

