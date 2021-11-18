Why Jose Mari Chan thinks Philippine Christmas better than in US

MANILA, Philippines — Sans his multiplatinum-awarded songs that have become caroling staples through generations, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Jose Mari Chan believes there’s nothing like Christmas in the Philippines.

“To me, there’s no Christmas like the Christmas in the Philippines,” Chan declared at a recent virtual media conference for this year’s “Festival of Lights: the Virtual Edition,” an online lights and sounds show that features a medley of his songs that he especially picked for the show.

“And I’ve lived 11 years in the US but it’s not quite the same,” he continued.

“It’s more family-oriented here. There’s a spirit of giving and sharing in our country that I didn’t quite see in the US.”

Apart from a two-part video presentation available for streaming from the Make It Makati social media pages, the lights and sounds show is now accessible via on-ground QR code displays and digital boxes placed in areas of the Makati Central Business District and Circuit Makati such as underpasses, walkways, malls, and parks. The access to the light show is made a breeze as this QR code will lead them to the main event.

Along with the “Festival of Lights: Virtual Edition 2021,” augmented reality Instagram filters will also be launched for a complete digital Christmas celebration. Featuring the lights and sound show on the background, the filter transports social media users to the festive Ayala Triangle Gardens.

“This Festival of Lights should bring us the spirit of hope, that times will get better and that we are confident and hopeful that it will happen very soon,” said Chan, whose many hits like “Christmas In Our Hearts” earned him the moniker “Father Christmas.”

