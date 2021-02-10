Jed Madela, Juris to set 'Hearts on Fire' with free Valentine's concert

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singers Jed Madela and Juris are set to stage a free, back-to-back Valentine's special on Saturday evening.

The concert, titled "Hearts on Fire: Juris and Jed," is part of YouTube Music Night, a collaboration between the video platform and ABS-CBN.

Juris will take center stage in the show's first half at 8 p.m. Saturday, followed by Jed in the second half at 9 p.m.

During the Wednesday virtual media conference for the concert, Jed and Juris told Philstar.com that they will perform eight to 10 songs each as part of their respective setlists.

Juris confirmed that she will sing her signature song "'Di Lang Ikaw," while Jed will deliver his rendition of Moira Dela Torre's "Paubaya."

Juris is also set to perform a duet with her guest, Ice Seguerra, and Jed will be joined by his guest Markki Stroem.

Jed said the concert will be very personal, with the songs highlighting their own experiences that the audience will be able to relate to.

What distinguishes "Hearts on Fire," according to him, is that it's collaborative, interactive, as well as highly personal for both singers.

The show will be directed by Marvin Caldito, led by YouTube Philippines and produced by ABS-CBN Music.