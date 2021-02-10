CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Jed Madela, Juris to set 'Hearts on Fire' with free Valentine's concert
The "Hearts on Fire: Juris and Jed" concert is part of YouTube Music Night, a collaboration between the video platform and ABS-CBN.
ABS-CBN/Released

Jed Madela, Juris to set 'Hearts on Fire' with free Valentine's concert

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 2:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singers Jed Madela and Juris are set to stage a free, back-to-back Valentine's special on Saturday evening.

The concert, titled "Hearts on Fire: Juris and Jed," is part of YouTube Music Night, a collaboration between the video platform and ABS-CBN.

Juris will take center stage in the show's first half at 8 p.m. Saturday, followed by Jed in the second half at 9 p.m.

During the Wednesday virtual media conference for the concert, Jed and Juris told Philstar.com that they will perform eight to 10 songs each as part of their respective setlists.

Juris confirmed that she will sing her signature song "'Di Lang Ikaw," while Jed will deliver his rendition of Moira Dela Torre's "Paubaya."

Juris is also set to perform a duet with her guest, Ice Seguerra, and Jed will be joined by his guest Markki Stroem.

Jed said the concert will be very personal, with the songs highlighting their own experiences that the audience will be able to relate to.

What distinguishes "Hearts on Fire," according to him, is that it's collaborative, interactive, as well as highly personal for both singers.

The show will be directed by Marvin Caldito, led by YouTube Philippines and produced by ABS-CBN Music.

JED MADELA JURIS FERNANDEZ VALENTINE'S DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Jed Madela, Juris to set 'Hearts on Fire' with free Valentine's concert
Exclusive
1 hour ago
Jed Madela, Juris to set 'Hearts on Fire' with free Valentine's concert
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Juris will take center stage in the show's first half at 8 p.m. February 13, followed by Jed in the second half at 9 p.m...
Music
fbfb
'Outraged' mayor wants rapper Ez Mil banned for 'disrespecting' Lapu-Lapu
2 days ago
'Outraged' mayor wants rapper Ez Mil banned for 'disrespecting' Lapu-Lapu
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
His Wish Bus USA performance of his song “Panalo” now has over 26 million views as of writing. 
Music
fbfb
KZ Tandingan, Rico Blanco to open country's first drive-in concert
4 days ago
KZ Tandingan, Rico Blanco to open country's first drive-in concert
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Original Pinoy Music (OPM) stars Rico Blanco and KZ Tandingan are set to headline the first-ever drive-in concert in the...
Music
fbfb
Malaysian R&B artist Yuna gets over a million Spotify streams, strong following from Philippines
Sponsored
4 days ago
Malaysian R&B artist Yuna gets over a million Spotify streams, strong following from Philippines
4 days ago
Yuna's 'Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’ hit a million plays on Spotify, with more than 200,000 streams coming from...
Music
fbfb
Fil-Am singer H.E.R. to perform at Super Bowl 2021
6 days ago
Fil-Am singer H.E.R. to perform at Super Bowl 2021
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Filipino-American singer H.E.R. is set to perform at the Super Bowl 55 this February at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa...
Music
fbfb
Rapper EZ Mil apologizes for twisting truth about Lapu-Lapu in viral song
7 days ago
Rapper EZ Mil apologizes for twisting truth about Lapu-Lapu in viral song
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
EZ Mil says he is sorry to those who got "offended" with the lyrics in his viral song "Panalo (Trap Carinosa)." 
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with