'Outraged' mayor wants rapper Ez Mil banned for 'disrespecting' Lapu-Lapu

MANILA, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan recommended declaring rapper Ez Mil as persona non-grata after he twisted the history regarding national hero Lapu-Lapu in his song's lyrics.

According to a report by The Freeman, Chan asked the city council to declare the US-based Filipino rapper not welcome to the city over the lyrics "Pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan” in his viral song "Panalo."

“I’m angry, I’m outraged. He’s making up stories. What is he doing? He doesn’t care if it’s wrong as long as it makes him famous? He’s making a big mockery of our hero who should be respected, not ridiculed," Chan said in Cebuano.

Ez Mil recently apologized over the lyrics of the song.

“I’m sorry to anybody who was offended with the fact that me being putting inaccurate sources in our history as Filipinos,” he said.

He, however, said that he will not re-record the song to correct the lyrics because it will ruin the integrity of the recording.

“I do not intend to have a corrected version of the song, because I feel like that’s ruining the integrity that I had within recording it, but it was, you know… It blew up because it made people talk, and I will let it stay that way,” he said.

His Wish Bus USA performance of his song “Panalo” now has over 26 million views as of writing.

