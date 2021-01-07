SB19 opens 2021 with 5th song topping Billboard global chart

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop group SB19 once again claimed the top spot for this week at Billboard's LyricFind Global Chart with their hit ballad "Hanggang Sa Huli."

"#SB19BillboardLFTop1. ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’ lands at #1 on this week’s Billboard LyricFind Global, making it the 5th #SB19 song to reach the top spot. Thank you to A'TIN, our #1 source of love!" announced the group on its Twitter handle, @SB19official.

Prior to "Hanggang Sa Huli," the group's dance tune "Alab," as well as the ballad "Tilaluha," "Love Goes" and "ikako," the track dedicated to COVID-19 frontliners, also claimed the top spot in the chart.

The P-pop group recently ranked 6th in Billboard's Top Social 50 Artists of 2020, the only Filipino act in the list dominated by K-pop groups.

They will then be featured as one of the performers at the 6th Wish Music Awards to be livestreamed on January 17. Other performers include Parokya ni Edgar, KZ Tandingan, Ben&Ben, and Gloc-9.

RELATED: WATCH: SB19 caps off 2020 as first SEA act on Billboard Top Social 50 Artists