'Avengers: Endgame' reclaims box office title from 'Avatar'

MANILA, Philippines — "Avengers: Endgame" is the highest-grossing movie of all time once more, overtaking "Avatar" again to claim the box office crown.

Disney and Marvel Studios re-released the most recent "Avengers" movie in cinemas as "Endgame: Encore," featuring additional post-credit scenes that will set up "Avengers: Doomsday" this December.

"Endgame" has tallied $2.926 billion (P183.7 billion), $3 million (P188 million) clear of "Avatar," which has seen multiple releases since its premiere in 2009.

"Endgame" had actually topped the box office charts upon its initial release in 2019, but re-releases saw James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster wrestle the title back.

The real winner is Disney, which purchased Fox in 2019, therefore owning the rights to the "Avatar" franchise.

The House of Mouse is currently responsible for seven of the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, the only exceptions being Chinese film "Ne Zha 2" and two "Spider-Man" movies, which Marvel Studios co-produced (but were distributed by Sony).

The 38 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meanwhile, have generated over $35 billion (P2.2 trillion) worldwide, making it the most successful film franchise ever.

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