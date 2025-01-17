^

Where to start online streaming ‘Hello, Love, Again’ starting Valentine’s

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 7:07pm
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards with director Cathy Garcia-Sampana and co-stars Jennica Garcia, Valerie Concepcion and Joross Gamboa during the media junket held in Dolphy Theater.
MANILA, Philippines — KathDen fans can rewatch their favorite film team-up with the release of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards’ 2024 hit “Hello, Love, Again” on Netflix. 

The sequel to the 2019 film “Hello, Love, Goodbye” will start streaming on the platform a day before Valentine’s Day on February 13. 

It tells the story of Joy (Kathryn) and Ethan (Alden) five years after Joy left Hong Kong to pursue her dreams of a better life in Canada. 

“Hello, Love, Again” is another successful team-up of KathDen, grossing over P1 billion after its worldwide release last November. It screened in the Philippines and other countries and territories, including United States, Canada and the Middle East. 

