Documentary 'Eraserheads: Combo On The Run' to hit theaters this March

MANILA, Philippines — "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" will be shown in theaters nationwide for one weekend only, from March 21 to 23.

The highly anticipated film delves deep into the heart and soul of a band that defined a generation. It exclusively shares the untold story of their painful breakup and the difficult but necessary challenges they had to face to get back on stage for their historic reunion in 2022, at a time when the country was grappling with political division and uncertainties.

“Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” offers an insightful exploration of how a group of once-disbanded punks came together and provided reprieve to an entire nation while, perhaps unknowingly, embarking on a journey of healing themselves.

Producer and filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura, who spearheaded the cinematic project, believes that the film is much more than a portrayal of a band’s breakup and the proverbial clash of egos. It is an important piece of work that captures the band’s unflinching honesty and untold story behind the curtains, giving viewers an incredible sense of why they mattered and still do up to this day.

“This is a comprehensive deconstruction of the band’s mythology, humanity, complex relationship and the lasting mark they left on Filipino culture—one that transcends generations and differences,” Ventura said.

Ventura, known for her acclaimed and award-winning body of work in film and music, highlights the vulnerability of the band members throughout the process.

“Notorious for their guarded aloofness, I’m incredibly lucky and grateful to have witnessed these men allowing themselves to open up in ways people have never seen them,” she recalled. “Their candidness and forthright honesty were a gift. It wasn’t just cathartic for them; it was transformative for me as a filmmaker and audience member. It gave me permission to reflect on my own truths, and I hope it does the same for others.”

The journey to complete “Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” was far from easy. Ventura admits the process was grueling, both physically and emotionally.

“Each interview revealed new layers and complexities, which found us constantly reframing to deepen the narrative. Documentaries are a different animal, and I have tremendous respect for documentary filmmakers. It’s such a wild and unpredictable ride because it could go a million different ways. We’ve had over 30 reshoots over two years and 58 versions with the help of 4 editors. I’ve been so lucky to have had guidance from great friends, filmmakers and the band,” Ventura said.

“If it weren’t for Ely Buendia, Francis Lumen, and the support and help of so many like Warner, WEU, Voyage Studios, and Offshore, I don’t think I could have finished this. This would probably be my first and last documentary. An exception only for the Eraserheads, who I owe my career trajectory to and who, objectively, I think is the greatest Philippine artist, with Ely as the best songwriter of all time. This was my way of thanking them by upholding their legacy.”

