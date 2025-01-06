^

Movies

Documentary 'Eraserheads: Combo On The Run' to hit theaters this March

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 6, 2025 | 12:58pm
Documentary 'Eraserheads: Combo On The Run' to hit theaters this March
Erasherheads holding the signed guitar
Parokya ni Edgar via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" will be shown in theaters nationwide for one weekend only, from March 21 to 23.

The highly anticipated film delves deep into the heart and soul of a band that defined a generation. It exclusively shares the untold story of their painful breakup and the difficult but necessary challenges they had to face to get back on stage for their historic reunion in 2022, at a time when the country was grappling with political division and uncertainties.

“Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” offers an insightful exploration of how a group of once-disbanded punks came together and provided reprieve to an entire nation while, perhaps unknowingly, embarking on a journey of healing themselves.

Producer and filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura, who spearheaded the cinematic project, believes that the film is much more than a portrayal of a band’s breakup and the proverbial clash of egos. It is an important piece of work that captures the band’s unflinching honesty and untold story behind the curtains, giving viewers an incredible sense of why they mattered and still do up to this day. 

“This is a comprehensive deconstruction of the band’s mythology, humanity, complex relationship and the lasting mark they left on Filipino culture—one that transcends generations and differences,” Ventura said.

Ventura, known for her acclaimed and award-winning body of work in film and music, highlights the vulnerability of the band members throughout the process. 

“Notorious for their guarded aloofness, I’m incredibly lucky and grateful to have witnessed these men allowing themselves to open up in ways people have never seen them,” she recalled. “Their candidness and forthright honesty were a gift. It wasn’t just cathartic for them; it was transformative for me as a filmmaker and audience member. It gave me permission to reflect on my own truths, and I hope it does the same for others.”

The journey to complete “Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” was far from easy. Ventura admits the process was grueling, both physically and emotionally. 

“Each interview revealed new layers and complexities, which found us constantly reframing to deepen the narrative. Documentaries are a different animal, and I have tremendous respect for documentary filmmakers. It’s such a wild and unpredictable ride because it could go a million different ways. We’ve had over 30 reshoots over two years and 58 versions with the help of 4 editors. I’ve been so lucky to have had guidance from great friends, filmmakers and the band,” Ventura said. 

“If it weren’t for Ely Buendia, Francis Lumen, and the support and help of so many like Warner, WEU, Voyage Studios, and Offshore, I don’t think I could have finished this. This would probably be my first and last documentary. An exception only for the Eraserheads, who I owe my career trajectory to and who, objectively, I think is the greatest Philippine artist, with Ely as the best songwriter of all time. This was my way of thanking them by upholding their legacy.”

RELATEDEly Buendia confirms Eraserheads documentary in the works

ERASERHEADS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Vice Ganda attributes 'And The Breadwinner Is' success to connections with masses
5 days ago

Vice Ganda attributes 'And The Breadwinner Is' success to connections with masses

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya star Vice Ganda believes they have a connection with the masses which is why crowds always show up to attend their...
Movies
fbtw
'Wicked' overtakes 'Mamma Mia' as top stage musical adaptation
6 days ago

'Wicked' overtakes 'Mamma Mia' as top stage musical adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
"Wicked" is now the highest-grossing film adaptation of a stage musical after reaching $634 million (P36.66 billion)...
Movies
fbtw
Enrique Gil to produce more movies after MMFF entry 'Strange Frequencies'
6 days ago

Enrique Gil to produce more movies after MMFF entry 'Strange Frequencies'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil revealed he will focus more on producing new films rather than acting following his MMFF...
Movies
fbtw
Sylvia Sanchez raves over MMFF success of 'Topakk'
7 days ago

Sylvia Sanchez raves over MMFF success of 'Topakk'

7 days ago
Veteran actress and first-time film producer Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde said she is thankful and more inspired after her movie...
Movies
fbtw
'Topakk' wins big at 50th MMFF
8 days ago

'Topakk' wins big at 50th MMFF

8 days ago
“Topakk,” banking on a unique storyline, has set the bar high for action films after bagging three awards in the...
Movies
fbtw
'Wicked' sing-along version screening after MMFF
8 days ago

'Wicked' sing-along version screening after MMFF

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
A sing-along version of "Wicked" will screen in Philippine cinemas after the conclusion of the 50th Metro Manila Film Fe...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with