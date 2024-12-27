^

Christopher Nolan to adapt Homer's 'The Odyssey' for next movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 12:25pm
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024
AFP / Frederic J. Brown

MANILA, Philippines — The next movie of Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan is an adaptation of Homer's famous work, "The Odyssey."

Film studio Universal Pictures made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), calling Nolan's next film "a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology."

It added the adaptation would bring Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and confirmed a July 2026 release date.

Homer's "The Odyssey" is an ancient Greek poem originally written around the 8th century B.C. about Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War.

Odysseus' decade-long adventure sees him encountering numerous individuals, both friendly and not-as-friendly, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the witch-goddess Circe, and the deadly singing Sirens.

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron are confirmed to star in the film, which will start shooting next year.

Like most of his movies, Nolan will write and co-produce with his wife Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.

This will be Nolan's second film with Universal after "Oppenheimer," which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, and acting plums for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

