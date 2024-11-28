Robert Pattinson joins Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway in new Christopher Nolan film

Robert Pattinson speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The Big Picture,' a special presentation of its upcoming slate during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron are the latest names to join the cast of Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's next film.

Previously announced in the cast were Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Damon and Hathaway have worked with Nolan twice before, while Pattinson starred in the director's 2020 film "Tenet."

This will be the first time for Holland, Zendaya, Nyong'o, and Theron to appear in a Nolan film, and a first-time project for celebrity couple Holland and Zendaya outside of their "Spider-Man" films for Marvel.

Speaking of Marvel, entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman reported that Pattinson met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. The meeting is rumored to be about the actor snapping a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pattinson is set to return as Batman in the upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves' "The Batman" for rival DC.

Pattinson will next be seen in another Oscar-winning director's next movie, Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17." He is also currently shooting "The Drama" opposite Zendaya.

Nolan will begin filming his new movie with Universal Pictures, which produced his previous film "Oppenheimer," after a long partnership with Warner Bros. Filming starts next year for a July 2026 release.

