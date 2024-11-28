^

Movies

Robert Pattinson joins Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway in new Christopher Nolan film

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 1:20pm
Robert Pattinson joins Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway in new Christopher Nolan film
Robert Pattinson speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The Big Picture,' a special presentation of its upcoming slate during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Getty Images via AFP / Jerod Harris

MANILA, Philippines — Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron are the latest names to join the cast of Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's next film.

Previously announced in the cast were Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Damon and Hathaway have worked with Nolan twice before, while Pattinson starred in the director's 2020 film "Tenet."

This will be the first time for Holland, Zendaya, Nyong'o, and Theron to appear in a Nolan film, and a first-time project for celebrity couple Holland and Zendaya outside of their "Spider-Man" films for Marvel.

Related: Zendaya, Tom Holland in cast for Christopher Nolan's next movie

Speaking of Marvel, entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman reported that Pattinson met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. The meeting is rumored to be about the actor snapping a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pattinson is set to return as Batman in the upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves' "The Batman" for rival DC.

Pattinson will next be seen in another Oscar-winning director's next movie, Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17." He is also currently shooting "The Drama" opposite Zendaya.

Nolan will begin filming his new movie with Universal Pictures, which produced his previous film "Oppenheimer," after a long partnership with Warner Bros. Filming starts next year for a July 2026 release.

RELATED: 'Gladiator 2': A cinematic clash that echoes real-world power plays

CHARLIZE THERON

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

KEVIN FEIGE

MARVEL

MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

MARVEL STUDIOS

ROBERT PATTINSON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino designer behind 'Wicked's' iconic hats
2 days ago

Filipino designer behind 'Wicked's' iconic hats

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Filipino Harvy Santos, Senior Milliner for the Hollywood blockbuster "Wicked,"  came a long way and found his own yellow...
Movies
fbtw
&lsquo;Hello, Love, Again&rsquo; 1st Filipino film to earn P1 billion box-office sales worldwide
4 days ago

‘Hello, Love, Again’ 1st Filipino film to earn P1 billion box-office sales worldwide

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards’ sequel movie, “Hello, Love, Again” is reportedly the first Filipino...
Movies
fbtw
Chinese film on COVID-19 wins Taiwan's top Golden Horse prizes
4 days ago

Chinese film on COVID-19 wins Taiwan's top Golden Horse prizes

By Amber Wang | 4 days ago
A Chinese film set during the COVID-19 pandemic won the top prizes in Taiwan's prestigious Golden Horse Awards, which saw...
Movies
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo receives Rising Star award at 10th Asian World Film Festival
5 days ago

Kathryn Bernardo receives Rising Star award at 10th Asian World Film Festival

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Kathryn Bernardo was given the Rising Star award at the 10th Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, California on Thursday...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with