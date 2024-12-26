^

Movies

Marcos praises MMFF 'golden year,' calls on Filipinos to watch entries

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 26, 2024 | 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to show support for the 10 entries of this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) as it marks its 50th anniversary.

In a video message, Marcos called the Christmas season a time to come togther with families and loved ones.

Marcos said the MMFF has become a part of our lives and culture as Filipinos, and with the festival marking its 50th year Filipino stories are set to take center stage once more.

"Ang mga magagandang pelikulang kalahok ngayon ng golden year ng MMFF ay siguradong magbibigay ng gintong saya at mag-iiwan ng mga ginintuang aral. Tangkilikin po natin ang kwentong Pilipino," the president said.

He called on the public to support the 2024 MMFF by bringing their families and friends to the cinemas to see the festival ten entries.

Marcos ended his message praising the Filipino film industry, congratulating the MMFF on 50 years, and greeting everyone again for the holidays.

MMFF 50

The 10 entries of the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival are:

  • "And The Breadwinner Is..." – directed by Jun Robles Lana, cast led by Vice Ganda
  • "Espantaho" – directed by Chito S. Rono, cast led by Judy Ann Santos
  • "Green Bones" – directed by Zig Dulay, cast led by Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid
  • "Hold Me Close" – directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, cast led by Julia Barretto and Carlo Aquino
  • "Isang Himala" – directed by Pepe Diokno, cast led by Aicelle Santos and Bituin Escalante
  • "The Kingdom" – directed by Michael Tuviera, cast led by Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual
  • "My Future You" – directed by Crisanto Aquino, cast led by Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin
  • "Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital" – directed by Kerwin Go, cast led by Enrique Gil, Jane de Leon, and Alexa Miro
  • "Topakk" – directed by Richard Somes, cast led by Arjo Atayde and Julia Montes
  • "Uninvited" – directed by Dan Villegas, cast led by Vilma Santos, Nadine Lustre, and Aga Muhlach

The film festival runs until Jan. 7, 2025, with the Gabi ng Parangal occurring on December 27.

MARCOS

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL

MMFF
