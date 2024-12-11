Dennis Trillo studies sign language for MMFF entry 'Green Bones'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Dennis Trillo revealed that he studied sign language for his role in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Green Bones."

During the grand media conference of the movie recently, Dennis said that he needed to learn sign language for his character Domingo Zamora.

"Dito kasi sa character ko na 'to, mayroong phase du'n sa kwento niya na kinailangan niyang mag-sign language," Dennis said.

"Dahil du'n sa trauma na naramdaman niya, parang ayaw niya muna magsalita," he added.

Dennis said that he has less lines in the film but needed to use his eyes to communicate well.

"Kahit tinginan palang, naiintindihan mo na kung ano 'yung gustong ipahiwatig ng kuwento," he said.

The actor also said that he made an effort to change his look and lose weight for the film.

"Kailangan lang mag-effort kasi ang tagal ko na dito sa industriya, kailangan may maipakita naman akong bago," he said.

Dennis will play a notorious criminal who was arrested for the murder of his sister.

He was taken to the San Fabian Prison and Penal Farm with Ruru Madrid, who plays a prison guard.

Directed by Zig Dulay and with screenplay written by National Artist Ricky Lee and Angeli Atienza, "Green Bones" is also starring Iza Calzado, Alessandra De Rossi, Wendell Ramos, Michael De Mesa, Royce Cabrera, Ronnie Lazaro, Raul Morit, Sofia Pablo, Pauline Mendoza and Sienna Stevens.

The movie starts showing on cinemas in December 25.

