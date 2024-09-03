Meryll Soriano, Chai Fonacier join Dennis Trillo, Dolly de Leon in 'Severino'

MANILA, Philippines — Actresses Meryll Soriano and Chai Fonacier have joined the cast of the upcoming series "Severino: The First Serial Killer" headlined by Dennis Trillo as the titular murderous priest.

Trillo posted on his Instagram account a photo of himself with Soriano and Fonacier with Dolly de Leon, who was confirmed to be part of "Severino: The First Serial Killer" earlier this year as Severino's mother.

The actor also shared a picture with filmmaker Yam Llaranas who is helming the show on a script by Dodo Dayao, Rody Vera, and Rona Co.

Both photos were taken in front of the logo of CreaZion Studios, the production company behind the series.

The Catholic priest Mallari, who predated Jack The Ripper, is said to have killed more than 50 people in Magalang, Pampanga during the Spanish colonial era.

A movie on Mallari starring Piolo Pascual as the priest came out in the most recent Metro Manila Film Festival where it won four awards, including Best Supporting Actor for JC Santos.

