'Lilo & Stitch' teaser shows 1st look of CGI Stitch

MANILA, Philippines — Disney released a trailer for its live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch," which gave the best glimpse yet of the little blue alien and the chaos he will bring.

The teaser just runs a little over 30 seconds, starting with a view of a Hawaiian island and a sandcastle version of the famous fairytale castle in the Walt Disney Pictures logo.

The sandcastle, however, is wrecked by Stitch, who continues to destroy other sandcastles on the beach as he gives a maniacal laugh.

It is reminiscent of the scene in the original 2002 animated film when Stitch makes a model of San Francisco in Lilo's room, which he also immediately destroys.

After the title card, Stitch returns to lick the words off the screen and laugh once more as he exits.

Chris Sanders will return to voice Stitch while young newcomer Maia Kealoha will portray Lilo.

Joining them are Filipino-American actress Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani (taking over the role of another Filipino-American, Tia Carrere), Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Kaipo Dudoit as David, and Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen voicing Jumba and Pleakley.

Carrere and Jason Scott Lee, the original voice actor for David, will have supporting roles in the film as will Amy Hill who originally voiced. Mrs. Hasegawa.

The live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie directed by Dean Fleischer Camp is expected to come out during the third week of May 2025. — Video from Disney's YouTube channel

