Zendaya, Tom Holland in cast for Christopher Nolan's next movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 6:42pm
Hollywood stars and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are the highlight names in the cast for Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan's next movie.

There is much anticipation for the filmmaker's follow-up to "Oppenheimer," which won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan.

The first name that emerged was fellow Oscar winner Matt Damon, who will star in his first lead role in a Nolan movie. Damon was cast in supporting roles in "Oppenheimer" and "Interstellar."

Holland's name followed with news that Nolan would begin filming with Universal Pictures next year ahead of a July 2026 release.

"All I can say is that I'm incredibly excited," Holland told "Good Morning America" about acting for Nolan. "And obviously honored, but that's all I can say because, to be honest, that's all I know."

The actor even compared the phone call to be in Nolan's film to the one he received about becoming Spider-Man a decade ago, "It was the phone call of a lifetime... It's an amazing thing for me. I'm super proud and I'm really, really excited."

Earlier this week, reports said that Zendaya would also be part of the cast, making this project the couple's first film outside of the "Spider-Man" films.

Holland and Zendaya are expected to begin filming a fourth "Spider-Man" film once a screenplay is finalized. They are also expected to appear in the next "Avengers" films that are also being lined up.

To make matters interesting, the fourth "Spider-Man" film is slated to come out on the same month of Nolan's next movie.

Anne Hathway, who also starred Nolan's "Interstellar" and "The Dark Knight Rises," has been named in reports related to the Nolan movie. Another Oscar-winning actor, Lupita Nyong'o, has also been mentioned in reports. 

Holland has not appeared in a movie since 2022's "Uncharted." The actor's most recent projects include the mini-series "The Crowded Room," the stage production of "Romeo and Juliet," and the short film "Last Call," directed by his brother Harry. Outside of acting, Holland launched his non-alcoholic beer company. 

Zendaya, meanwhile, has been busy this year. She appeared in "Dune: Part Two" and "Challengers," two of the year's biggest films, and is currently shooting a movie with Robert Pattinson.

