'KMJS' to premiere 'Gabi ng Lagim The Movie' next year

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 4:23pm
'KMJS' to premiere 'Gabi ng Lagim The Movie' next year
Award-winning broadcast journalist Jessica Soho
MANILA, Philippines — Top-rating magazine show "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho" (KMJS) is set to debut its "Gabi ng Lagim The Movie" next year.

This year’s "Gabi ng Lagim XII," which aired on October 27, recorded an aggregate people rating of 15.9% in Urban Philippines based on Nielsen TV Audience Measurement ratings data. Online, it peaked at 359,000 concurrent viewers on livestream across all platforms, the highest among "KMJS Gabi ng Lagim" series to date. 

KMJS remains as the country's number one program. Based on Nielsen TV Audience Measurement data from January to October 2024, KMJS tallied a combined GMA/GTV/Pinoy Hits people rating of 14.5 percent in Total Philippines (combined Urban and Rural).

The program’s average people rating of 20.6% in GMA alone in 2020 is still the highest annual ratings performance of KMJS in Urban Philippines. 

Online, the program has tallied 26 billion total views on YouTube since 2010.

JESSICA SOHO

KMJS
