'Joy is gone': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' trailer out

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 6:59pm
'Joy is gone': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' trailer out
Kathryn Bernardo as Joy and Alden Richards as Ethan in 'Hello, Love, Again'
ABS-CBN Studios, Star Cinema, GMA Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Five years of waiting and it seems like Kathryn Bernardo's Joy and Alden Richards' Ethan are back to square one as teased in the freshly released trailer for their much-anticipated reunion sequel "Hello, Love, Again."

Within minutes of its upload, the teaser for the 2019 smash hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye" racked thousands of views on Alden's and Kathryn's Instagram accounts.

"Joy is gone," reads the intriguing brief caption of their Instagram posts. 

The teaser starts with the clip from the 2019 movie where Joy and Ethan tearfully say goodbye to each other as Joy is set to fulfill her dream of a better life in Canada, while Ethan has no choice but to remain in Hong Kong. 

Clips of them eagerly catching up with one another while they are in different continents and different time zones are seen. 

They make a promise that someday they will be together, assuming that their romance continued from Hong Kong to Canada despite the long distance between them. 

Things take an interesting turn when a voice over and the text, "Matutuloy pa ba?" is flashed onscreen. It immediately transitions to both their characters with different hairstyles. 

Joy gets into a coffee shop and orders coffee, while Ethan takes her order. 

"One hot Americano for Joy," says Ethan. 

"For Marie," Joy immediately corrects him. 

Sadness mars Ethan's face as he looks at Joy, giving him her preferred new name. 

"Joy is gone," says Joy to the man she once loved. 

The movie's title card is then flashed onscreen, announcing the return of Cathy Garcia-Sampana in the directorial chair. 

Tickets to "Hello, Love, Again" have started selling earlier this month. It screens in local theaters beginning November 13. 

It is the first film collaboration between Star Cinema, ABS-CBN Studios and GMA Pictures. 

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards movie 'Hello, Love, Again' tickets now available

ALDEN RICHARDS

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE

KATHRYN BERNARDO
