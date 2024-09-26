'Maple Leaf Dreams' now showing simultaneously in Philippines, Canada

In Benedict Mique's 'Maple Leaf Dreams,' lead actors Kira Balinger and LA Santos portray Molly and Macky, a Filipino couple who decided to move to Toronto for a better life.

MANILA, Philippines — “Maple Leaf Dreams,” a film shot 80% in Canada, is now simultaneously showing in the Philippines and in Canada.

Directed by Benedict Mique who is behind the hit Netflix film “Lolo and the Kid,” the film tackles the life of overseas Filipino workers in Canada played by Kira Balinger and LA Santos.

The film will be shown on cinemas in major cities in Canada, namely: Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. This feat marks the first time that an independently-produced Filipino film will be screened in Canada.

“I would say it is a wide release in Canada because the chosen locations are typically targeted to play Filipino films,” said Roselle T. Lorenzo of Robe Entertainment.

In the story co-written by Benedict Mique and Hannah Cruz, Kira and LA portray Molly and Macky, a couple who move to Toronto to seek better jobs. Along the way, they experience personal, professional and cultural setbacks that test their decision and their love.

Apart from Joey Marquez, Snooky Serna, Ricky Davao, Malou Crisologo, Jong Cuenco, Jeff Gaitan, Hannah Thalia Vito, Luke Alford, and Kanishia Santos, the cast also includes Filipinos based in Canada such as Benito Mique, Wilson Martinito and beauty queen Bea Rose Santiago.

Eighty percent of the film was shot on location in Canada, several scenes feature popular spots like Niagara Falls, CN Tower, Kensington Market, Eaton Center and downtown Toronto.

Filming in Canada for several weeks opened the eyes and hearts of Kira and LA to the beauty of the “Great White North,” and the real situation of Canada-based Pinoys.

"Kahit maganda na 'yung buhay ng mga kababayan natin doon, lagi pa rin nilang sinasabi sa amin na mas gusto pa rin nila sa Pilipinas," LA said.

The film has created anticipation among Fil-Canadian communities. "They are very excited to watch because this is their story," said Roselle. "A lot of Filipinos still miss home and watching a Filipino film is their way of connecting to the Philippines.”

The movie had a celebrity red carpet premiere in Gateway Cinema 12 last September 20. The family and friends of the cast and production team attended the event to show support; among them were Janella Salvador, Jameson Blake, Gillian Vicencio, Ogie Diaz, Mama Loi, and many more.

"Maple Leaf Dreams" is produced by 7K Entertainment, Lonewolf Films and ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, and distributed by Quantum Films in the Philippines and Robe Entertainment in Canada.

