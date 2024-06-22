^

Movies

Ryza Cenon shaves head for Mikhail Red's 'Lilim'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 10:55am
Actress Ryza Cenon sports a clean-shaven look.
Ryza Cenon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Ryza Cenon showed her commitment to her role in Mikhail Red's upcoming film "Lilim" by shaving off her hair.

Ryza surprised fans and followers on social media by showing photos of her new bald look before showing the entire shaving process on her YouTube channel.

It was Ryza's first video upload in nearly two years, which she attributed to having post-partum depression, but assured viewers she had content lined up for her comeback.

The actress confirmed in the video she would not just shave her hair off but sport a skinhead look, "Para sa character naman 'yun, ganun talaga ako ka-committed sa character."

She admitted wanting to shave her hair in the past and thought of doing it when she was pregnant. The actress revealed that she was not allowed to go bald so she settled for a pixie cut.

Ryza herself made the first cuts and shaves before a professional stylist did the rest, literally clearing her head. She even went on a video call to show the shaving of her manes in real-time.

Her partner Miguel Cruz and their son Night dropped by towards the end of the shaving session, before she was fitted with a wig, and people in the video quipped they now all looked alike because of their similiar hairstyles.

The video ended with Ryza video-calling her close friends and their reactions to seeing her freshly shaved head.

"Lilim" also stars Heaven Peralejo, Mon Confiado, Phoebe Walker, Eula Valdez, Nicole Omillo, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Gold Aceron and Skywalker David.

Ryza hopes the film will be accepted as an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival, joking that she should still be bald at the Parade of Stars if it happens. — Video from Ryza Cenon YouTube channel

