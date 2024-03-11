LIVE updates: Oscars 2024

HOLLYWOOD — The 96th Academy Awards began Sunday with host Jimmy Kimmel offering jokes about the major nominees, as "Oppenheimer" was poised for big Oscars glory.

"It's going to be a long night after what was a long year. It was a hard year but it was also a great year for movies despite the fact that everything stopped," Kimmel said, referring to the months-long actors' and writers' strikes that paralyzed Hollywood. — With reports from Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo