MMDA calls out fake MMFF 2023 first day earnings; Facebook admin fired

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 4:47pm
In its official Facebook page, MMDA said that the infographic released by Pinoy History is false.
MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) called out a Facebook page for fake news after the FB page released the first day ticket sales of the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

In its official Facebook page, MMDA said that the infographic released by Pinoy History is false. 

"Fake news naman ang mga ulat na kumakalat sa Internet na nagpapakita ng mga kinita ng bawat pelikula. 

"Ang MMFF ay walang inilalabas na anumang uri ng ranking o kinita ng bawat pelikula para maiwasan na maapektuhan o maimpluwensyahan ang desisyon ng manonood. 

"Nais ng pamunuan ng MMFF na makapagbigay ng pantay na exposure, spotlight, at suporta sa bawat pelikula," MMDA said.  

The Facebook page, however, fired the administrator who posted the false infographic. 

"The admin who posted certain false ticket sales has been fired and is no longer part of Pinoy History Facebook Page, we sincerely apologize. Everything he published is not true, the MMFF is no longer publishes (sic) about ticket sales to be fair to each film. Support the Filipino cinema," Pinoy History said. 

In the now deleted card, it can be read that "Rewind" starring Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera earned P110 million on the opening day. 

There is no film in the history of Philippine cinema that reported P100 million on its opening day. 

"Hello Love Goodbye," the number 1 blockbuster Filipino film of all time, earned P34 million on its first day while the number 2 film, "The Hows Of Us," earned P35 million on its opening day. Both films star Kathryn Bernardo. 

In MMFF history, Vice Ganda's "The Mall The Merrier" needed three days to earn P100 million, while "Fantastica" needed two days to earn P100 million.

