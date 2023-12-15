WATCH: Jack Black back as Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Jack Black returns to voice Po the Dragon Warrior in "Kung Fu Panda 4" where he meets his most fearsome adversary yet, a shapeshifting witch called The Chameleon voiced by Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation released the trailer of the upcoming movie where Po must find his successor as the Dragon Warrior to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

But a threat arises in The Chameleon, who seeks the power to re-summon vanquished individuals from the spirit realm, including Po's first-ever villain Tai Lung (again voiced by Ian McShane).

Assisting Po in the fight is a thieving corsac fox named Zhen voiced by Awkwafina, while another newcomer joins the franchise in yet another Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan as Han the Pangolin, the leader of a den of thieves.

Other franchise returnees include Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, James Hong as Po's adoptive goose father Mr. Ping, Bryan Cranston as Po's biological father Li Shan, and the Furious Five — Angelina Jolie's Tigress, Jackie Chan's Monkey, David Cross' Crane, Seth Rogen's Mantis, and Lucy Liu's Viper.

"Trolls" and "Shrek Forever After" filmmaker Mike Mitchell co-directs the new entry alongside Stephanie Ma Stine in her feature film debut.

The "Kung Fu Panda" franchise has collective box office earnings worth $1.8 billion (P100 billion) and has spawned several spin-off television shows and series.

"Kung Fu Panda 4" is currently set for a March 2024 release, nearly a decade since Po was last seen on the big screen. — Video from Universal Pictures' YouTube channel

