'Kung Fu Panda 4' set for 2024 release

MANILA, Philippines — A fourth "Kung Fu Panda" film will be coming out in March 2024, Universal Pictures has announced.

Through one of its subsidiaries Dreamworks Animations, the company that produces "Kung Fu Panda" projects, Universal said a new movie in the franchise in what was initially a planned trilogy will take the March 8, 2024 release date it allotted for an untitled film.

The first "Kung Fu Panda" film came out in 2008 to great appeal, collecting $631 million (P35 billion) at the box office and received a Best Animated Feature nomination at the Academy Awards the following year.

It was followed by two more films, the last one released in 2016 for a total film franchise gross of $1.8 billion (P100 billion), though several television series, specials, and short films have also been released in that time span.

This is the moment you’ve all been waiting 4. #KungFuPanda 4 hits theaters on March 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/7xufMNOgyL — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) August 12, 2022

The films follow the panda Po voiced by Jack Black, a kung fu fanatic who is named the Dragon Warrior and must face the challenges of being the defender of China as well as his enormous appetite.

Joining Black across the three films were Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, David Cross and James Hong. Randal Duk Kim, Ian McShane, Gary Oldman, Michelle Yeoh, Bryan Cranston and J.K. Simmons voiced in at least one of the movies.

No casting announcements have been given nor for the production team, though Black and Hong recently reprised their characters for the Netflix show "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" opposite singer Rita Ora.

Dreamworks Animations are coming off the heels of "The Bad Guys" from earlier this April and have "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" set to come out in December later this year, with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek returning.

