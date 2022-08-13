^

Entertainment

'Kung Fu Panda 4' set for 2024 release

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 13, 2022 | 10:08am
'Kung Fu Panda 4' set for 2024 release
Poster for Netflix's "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — A fourth "Kung Fu Panda" film will be coming out in March 2024, Universal Pictures has announced.

Through one of its subsidiaries Dreamworks Animations, the company that produces "Kung Fu Panda" projects, Universal said a new movie in the franchise in what was initially a planned trilogy will take the March 8, 2024 release date it allotted for an untitled film.

The first "Kung Fu Panda" film came out in 2008 to great appeal, collecting $631 million (P35 billion) at the box office and received a Best Animated Feature nomination at the Academy Awards the following year.

It was followed by two more films, the last one released in 2016 for a total film franchise gross of $1.8 billion (P100 billion), though several television series, specials, and short films have also been released in that time span.

The films follow the panda Po voiced by Jack Black, a kung fu fanatic who is named the Dragon Warrior and must face the challenges of being the defender of China as well as his enormous appetite.

Joining Black across the three films were Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, David Cross and James Hong. Randal Duk Kim, Ian McShane, Gary Oldman, Michelle Yeoh, Bryan Cranston and J.K. Simmons voiced in at least one of the movies.

No casting announcements have been given nor for the production team, though Black and Hong recently reprised their characters for the Netflix show "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" opposite singer Rita Ora.

Dreamworks Animations are coming off the heels of "The Bad Guys" from earlier this April and have "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" set to come out in December later this year, with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek returning.

RELATED: City of Dreams announces reopening of DreamPlay

DREAMWORKS

DREAMWORKS ANIMATION

JACK BLACK

KUNG FU PANDA

UNIVERSAL PICTURES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hipon Girl to compete at international pageant following Binibining Pilipinas victory

Hipon Girl to compete at international pageant following Binibining Pilipinas victory

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
The Angono candidate now holds the record as the Binibini who has received the most number of special awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez, KaladKaren go viral after 'unity' comments in 'It's Showtime'

Ruffa Gutierrez, KaladKaren go viral after 'unity' comments in 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and comedienne KaladKaren trended online after social media users noticed that the latter seemingly...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Prats almost moved to GMA-7 before 'Ang Probinsyano'

John Prats almost moved to GMA-7 before 'Ang Probinsyano'

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actor John Prats revealed that he almost transferred to GMA-7 to be able to provide more for his family.
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' eligible for Oscars, to begin campaign

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' eligible for Oscars, to begin campaign

By Kristofer Purnell | 34 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's "All Too Well: The Short Film" is a masterpiece no one can tear up, and it is now setting its eyes on Oscars...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis leads Prime Video&rsquo;s star-studded arrival in Philippines

Anne Curtis leads Prime Video’s star-studded arrival in Philippines

By Leah C. Salterio | 11 hours ago
Since Anne Curtis took a nearly three-year hiatus from the entertainment scene to give way to motherhood, she has slowly returned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Katips says don't dream it's over A Katips says don't dream it's over &nbsp;

Katips says don't dream it's over A Katips says don't dream it's over  

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 11 hours ago
There are thousands of untold stories of a yet unfinished revolution, and writer-director Vincent Tañada has quite...
Entertainment
fbtw
What TV5 and ABS-CBN partnershipmeans to the showbiz industry

What TV5 and ABS-CBN partnershipmeans to the showbiz industry

By MJ Marfori | 11 hours ago
This new landscape will also improve the quality of shows and showcase more original storytelling and formats. The new airtime...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 to release new single 'WYAT,' begin world tour in October

SB19 to release new single 'WYAT,' begin world tour in October

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
P-pop sensation SB19 is set to drop new music this September after over a year with its upcoming single "WYAT (Where You...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user