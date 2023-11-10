WATCH: 'Inside Out 2' teaser trailer introduces Anxiety

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar has released its first teaser for the sequel to the Academy Award-winning film "Inside Out," with Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith reprising their roles as Joy and Sadness.

The teaser trailer begins with several clips from the first movie, accompanied by the light-hearted score of Michael Giacchino. It is followed by a text that reads, "These little voices in your head know you inside and out, but everything changes."

"Our little girl's growing up so fast and things couldn't be better," says Joy about Riley, the teenage girl they live inside.

Things indeed do change as the puberty siren on the main console begins blaring, waking Joy, Sadness, and their fellow basic emotions, Fear, Disgust and Anger.

WATCH: Riley is now a teenager in 'Inside Out' sequel

Lewis Black reprises his voice role as Anger, while Tony Hale and Liza Lapira take over Fear and Disgust, respectively, from Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who voiced them in the original film.

Suddenly a construction crew barge into Headquarters and give the place a rash makeover. The five emotions discover the console is now orange because of a new emotion, Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke.

Everyone hides behind Joy as Anxiety introduces herself, "I'm so sorry, we want to make such a good first impression," teasing that Anxiety may not just be the new emotion arriving.

"Inside Out 2," featuring Kelsey Mann in his feature directorial debut and screenplay, is currently set for a June 2024 release date worldwide.

The original 2015 film was co-written by Filipino filmmaker Ronnie del Carmen and was well-received by critics and audiences alike for its story treatment and subject matter en route to the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. — Video from Pixar YouTube channel

