^

Movies

WATCH: 'Inside Out 2' teaser trailer introduces Anxiety

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 5:39pm
WATCH: 'Inside Out 2' teaser trailer introduces Anxiety
A scene from "Inside Out 2"
Disney - Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar has released its first teaser for the sequel to the Academy Award-winning film "Inside Out," with Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith reprising their roles as Joy and Sadness.

The teaser trailer begins with several clips from the first movie, accompanied by the light-hearted score of Michael Giacchino. It is followed by a text that reads, "These little voices in your head know you inside and out, but everything changes."

"Our little girl's growing up so fast and things couldn't be better," says Joy about Riley, the teenage girl they live inside.

Things indeed do change as the puberty siren on the main console begins blaring, waking Joy, Sadness, and their fellow basic emotions, Fear, Disgust and Anger.

WATCH: Riley is now a teenager in 'Inside Out' sequel

Lewis Black reprises his voice role as Anger, while Tony Hale and Liza Lapira take over Fear and Disgust, respectively, from Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who voiced them in the original film.

Suddenly a construction crew barge into Headquarters and give the place a rash makeover. The five emotions discover the console is now orange because of a new emotion, Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke.

Everyone hides behind Joy as Anxiety introduces herself, "I'm so sorry, we want to make such a good first impression," teasing that Anxiety may not just be the new emotion arriving.

"Inside Out 2," featuring Kelsey Mann in his feature directorial debut and screenplay, is currently set for a June 2024 release date worldwide.

The original 2015 film was co-written by Filipino filmmaker Ronnie del Carmen and was well-received by critics and audiences alike for its story treatment and subject matter en route to the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. — Video from Pixar YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Elemental' review: Filipino Ronnie del Carmen lends voice to new 'cute' Pixar production

vuukle comment

AMY POEHLER

ANXIETY

DISNEY

INSIDE OUT

PIXAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale in 'The Boy and the Heron' English dub
7 days ago

WATCH: Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale in 'The Boy and the Heron' English dub

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Studio Ghibli has released the English-language trailer for legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film in a decade,...
Movies
fbtw
Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M mark
8 days ago

Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M mark

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Alden Richards and Julia Montes' film "Five Break-Ups And A Romance" has earned over P50 million. 
Movies
fbtw
Digitally restored 'Bagong Buwan' opens 5th edition of CCP Cine Icons
9 days ago

Digitally restored 'Bagong Buwan' opens 5th edition of CCP Cine Icons

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
"Bagong Buwan," a 2001 drama film directed by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by...
Movies
fbtw
'It Follows' sequel in development with original director, actress
10 days ago

'It Follows' sequel in development with original director, actress

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe will reunite for a sequel to their 2014 hit horror film "It...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser
12 days ago

WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Fans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for "Lisa ...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with