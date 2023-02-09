Disney announces more sequels for 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen,' 'Zootopia'

MANILA, Philippines — Entertainment company Disney just announced it is currently developing film sequels for several of its most popular animated franchises, namely "Toy Story," "Frozen," and "Zootopia."

The announcement, through returning chief executive officer Bob Iger, comes as Disney just recently let go of around 7,000 individuals to reduce costs by $5.5 billion (P30 billion).

"We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises," said Iger.

"Toy Story" is undoubtedly Disney-Pixar's most recognizable work since the first movie came out in 1995, followed by three sequels with the most recent one, "Toy Story 4," released in 2019.

A spin-off prequel film "Lightyear" based on Tim Allen's Buzz Lightyear character, this time voiced by Chris Evans, was released in 2022 but underperformed at the box office.

The franchise has grossed $3.3 billion (P180 billion) worldwide and has won three Academy Awards — two of them for Best Animated Feature — from 11 nominations, so far.

The "Frozen" franchise consists of two theatrical films, four short films, three stage productions, two television series, and several video games.

The 2013 original film which also won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song Oscars took the pop culture world by storm with catchy songs such as "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," "For the First Time in Forever," and "Love is an Open Door."

"Zootopia," another Best Animated Feature Oscar winner, came out in 2016 and grossed over a billion dollars (P54.7 billion) with its only other project being the Disney+ spin-off series "Zootopia+."

Disney's most recent animated film was "Strange World," which came after "Lightyear" and did even worse at the box office. Upcoming films include "Wish" as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration and "Elemental," "Elio," and an "Inside Out" sequel from Pixar.

