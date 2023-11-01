Digitally restored 'Bagong Buwan' opens 5th edition of CCP Cine Icons

National Artist Ricky Lee (center) with Cultural Center of the Philippines vice chairperson Margie Moran-Floirendo and Christian Vallez at the talkback after the screening of the digitally restored version of "Bagong Buwan."

MANILA, Philippines — Films mirror society. They are a powerful method of storytelling, depicting many facets of real life, cultural realities and social conflicts.

"Bagong Buwan," a 2001 drama film directed by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee with Jun Lana, serves as a testament to timeless filmmaking. With two National Artists collaborating on it, "Bagong Buwan" transcends time and generations, especially with the superb acting given by its stars Cesar Montano, Caridad Sanchez, Amy Austria, Jiro Manio and Noni Buencamino.

Considered as a cinematic masterpiece for its depiction of Filipino Muslim suffering during the war between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, "Bagong Buwan" has through the years proven to be such an important piece of work that it was one of the films chosen to be digitally restored.

Its digitally restored version premiered on the big screen once again during the 5th edition of the CCP Cine Icons held at the GSIS Theater last October 6.

“It really was a culture of violence,” shared producer Margie Moran-Floirendo during the talkback that followed the screening. “On our trip to Camp Abubakar, we arrived at a checkpoint where there was a little boy. He went in front of our vehicle holding a carved toy Armalite, pretending to shoot us.”

Actor Jiro Manio

However, Moran-Floirendo, who is one of the founders of the Mindanao Commission on Women, believes that Muslims and Christians can be civil. So she has spearheaded the building of 1,000 houses in Central Mindanao where both cultural groups could live together in peace and harmony.

In attendance at the talkback was National Artist Ricky Lee, who wrote the film's screenplay. His first time to watch the film after 22 years, he was moved to tears seeing how Filipinos navigated the war casualties.

“Eye-opener ang pelikula na ito sa akin. Growing up, ang tingin ko sa mga Moro ay violent. Kaya gusto naming ipakita sa tao na mga nanay din ito, mga tatay, kuya, anak. Hindi ito mga figures o bayolenteng tao, tao lang din sila.”

(This film was an eye opener to me. Growing up, I perceived Moros to be violent. That is why we want to show people that they also have mothers, fathers, older brothers, children. They are not figures or violent people. They are just human.)

With the objective to make "Bagong Buwan" mainstream so people can know the story, Lee also shared how the film was more than just a box-office hit. While it garnered 13 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) awards and nominations, "Bagong Buwan" was also highly regarded by the Muslim community.

“After one premiere, nilapitan si Marilou ng isang batang Muslim at nag-high five sila,” he added.

Diaz-Abaya studied Islam for two years before starting "Bagong Buwan." Labeled as “receptive sa hamon” by Lee, the late filmmaker was remembered for her dedication to remain true to the story and the craft.

“Si Marilou ay para sa kapayapaan sa sarili,” said Christian Vallez, mentee of the late filmmaker. He recalled having frequent discussions on film, haiku, calligraphy, and Zen with Diaz-Abaya. “Para makabahagi ng kapayaan sa iba, dapat meron ka mismo sa sarili mo.”

Jiro Manio, who was only seven at the time cameras rolled for the film, also shared his experiences working with Diaz-Abaya.

“Naging nanay ko talaga si Direk Marilou sa shooting namin. She was patient with me lalo na sa mga eksena na mabibigat, kasi natatakot ako during shooting,” the actor recalled.

“'Bagong Buwan' is the culmination of women working for peace,” said Moran-Floirendo, who brought Diaz-Abaya to Mindanao. “Marilou is very passionate and she has excellent knowledge of the cause of the war. That was why she wanted to push through with this project. She wanted to pursue the truth.”

Having worked with Diaz-Abaya for years, Lee recalled planning to do double memoirs with the late filmmaker, weeks before her death. Through their recorded conversations, Lee emphasized how Diaz-Abaya would read his script as Ricky and not as Marilou: “Hindi niya ini-impose ‘yung sarili niya. She doesn’t exclude my ideas, even during disagreements.”

After "Bagong Buwan," the CCP Cine Icons will be premiering "Karnal," another film directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by Ricky Lee, also at the GSIS Theater, on November 24.

The CCP Cine Icons is a special program of the CCP Film, Broadcast and New Media Division that honors the country’s newly-minted National Artists. For its fifth edition, it paid tribute to one of the movers in the Second Golden Age of Philippine Cinema, Marilou Diaz-Abaya, who was re-interred at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on October 8, 2023.

