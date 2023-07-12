^

Movies

WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix back on big screen as 'Napoleon'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 2:08pm
WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix back on big screen as 'Napoleon'
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon
Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Joker" star and Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is back on the big screen as "Napoleon."

“Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Phoenix. 

Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

With screenplay by David Scarpa, the action epic is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Joaquin Phoenix.

Coming soon in cinemas, “Napoleon” is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

RELATED'Joker' director Todd Phillips teases sequel with Joaquin Phoenix

JOAQUIN PHOENIX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
MMFF 2023 announces first 4 official entries
1 day ago

MMFF 2023 announces first 4 official entries

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the first four entries included at this year's festival.
Movies
fbtw
'Honest ako sa panahon ko': Ricky Lee on writing then and now
Exclusive
1 day ago

'Honest ako sa panahon ko': Ricky Lee on writing then and now

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Lee worked on having "Moral" screened at his hometown in Daet, Camarines Norte, with two of his other notable screenplays,...
Movies
fbtw
Dolly de Leon returns to indie roots with two Cinemalaya films
3 days ago

Dolly de Leon returns to indie roots with two Cinemalaya films

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Actress Dolly de Leon returns to the independent film circuit with two full-length entries at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine...
Movies
fbtw
Ricky Lee says his scriptwriting workshop is a go this year
4 days ago

Ricky Lee says his scriptwriting workshop is a go this year

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
In an interview with Philstar.com, the respected author and writer said he is just finding the right time to hold his much-anticipated...
Movies
fbtw
'Child-like drawing' not 9-dash line: Warner Bros explains controversial map on 'Barbie' movie
4 days ago

'Child-like drawing' not 9-dash line: Warner Bros explains controversial map on 'Barbie' movie

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Warner Bros explained the controversial map that has led to its upcoming live-action adaptation of "Barbie" being banned in...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with