WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix back on big screen as 'Napoleon'

MANILA, Philippines — "Joker" star and Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is back on the big screen as "Napoleon."

“Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Phoenix.

Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

With screenplay by David Scarpa, the action epic is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Joaquin Phoenix.

Coming soon in cinemas, “Napoleon” is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

