^

Movies

James Gunn picks new Superman, Lois Lane for DC

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 4:19pm
James Gunn picks new Superman, Lois Lane for DC
Composite image of actor David Corenswet, director James Gunn, and actress Rachel Brosnahan
AFP / Robyn Beck, Matt Winkelmeyer, Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker James Gunn has tapped David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane respectively in his upcoming movie "Superman: Legacy."

The casting of Corenswet and Brosnahan officially confirms that Henry Cavill and likely also Amy Adams are finished with the tenures as Superman and Lois in Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe (DCEU), especially with Gunn and fellow executive Peter Safran oversee a new era for the studio.

Gunn previously mentioned that "Superman: Legacy," which he is writing apart from directing, will follow Kent as a novice reporter for The Daily Planet therefore the need for a relatively younger actor.

For comparison, the most recent main Superman actor Henry Cavill — whose last appearance was a post-credits cameo in "Black Adam" — is 40 years old while Corenswet turns 30 next month.

Other actors that were eyed for the roles of Superman and Lois were Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dynevor.

Next on Gunn's list is to find actors for other iconic characters like sidekick Jimmy Olsen, villain Lex Luthor, and the Authority who are expected to appear in the film.

Julliard School graduate Corenswet appeared in guest roles in several television series before breaking out in Netflix shows "The Politician" and "Hollywood." He was most recently in slasher film "Pearl" and will next be seen in "Twisters," "The Greatest Hits," and "Lady in the Lake."

Brosnahan is a recipient of two Golden Globes and an Emmy award for her leading role in Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which recently wrapped its fifth and final season. Brosnahan had a recurring role in Netflix's "House of Cards," one of the shows Corenswet guested on.

"They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people," Gunn said on Twitter after news broke out of Corenswet and Brosnahan getting cast.

Warner Bros. is in dire need of rejuvenations after consecutive DCEU box office disappointments in "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and the latest "The Flash."

"Superman: Legacy" is currently set for a July 2025 release.

RELATED: 'The Flash' review: Ezra Miller tries to run past complications in DC's new blockbuster

CLARK KENT

DC COMICS

JAMES GUNN

LOIS LANE

SUPERMAN

WARNER BROS.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
James Gunn picks new Superman, Lois Lane for DC
56 minutes ago

James Gunn picks new Superman, Lois Lane for DC

By Kristofer Purnell | 56 minutes ago
Filmmaker James Gunn has tapped David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane respectively in his...
Movies
fbtw
'Seasons' starring Lovi Poe, Carlo Aquino premiering on Netflix July 7
7 hours ago

'Seasons' starring Lovi Poe, Carlo Aquino premiering on Netflix July 7

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino both star in the upcoming Netflix film "Seasons," which premieres on the streaming platform this...
Movies
fbtw
Review: Harrison Ford whips one last time in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
9 hours ago

Review: Harrison Ford whips one last time in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
With James Mangold at the helm, taking over from Steven Spielberg, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" treats its...
Movies
fbtw
'Little Mermaid' impresses at Philippine box office, suffers 'racist backlash' in other Asian countries
4 days ago

'Little Mermaid' impresses at Philippine box office, suffers 'racist backlash' in other Asian countries

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, has surprised at the Philippine box office to...
Movies
fbtw
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes headline Star Cinema's 'Rewind'
6 days ago

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes headline Star Cinema's 'Rewind'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes will headline the Star Cinema film "Rewind."
Movies
fbtw
'The Flash' dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates
9 days ago

'The Flash' dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
Warner Bros.' "The Flash" sprinted to the top of North American box offices in its opening weekend, in a Friday-to-Sunday...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with