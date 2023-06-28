James Gunn picks new Superman, Lois Lane for DC

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker James Gunn has tapped David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane respectively in his upcoming movie "Superman: Legacy."

The casting of Corenswet and Brosnahan officially confirms that Henry Cavill and likely also Amy Adams are finished with the tenures as Superman and Lois in Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe (DCEU), especially with Gunn and fellow executive Peter Safran oversee a new era for the studio.

Gunn previously mentioned that "Superman: Legacy," which he is writing apart from directing, will follow Kent as a novice reporter for The Daily Planet therefore the need for a relatively younger actor.

For comparison, the most recent main Superman actor Henry Cavill — whose last appearance was a post-credits cameo in "Black Adam" — is 40 years old while Corenswet turns 30 next month.

Other actors that were eyed for the roles of Superman and Lois were Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dynevor.

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023

Next on Gunn's list is to find actors for other iconic characters like sidekick Jimmy Olsen, villain Lex Luthor, and the Authority who are expected to appear in the film.

Julliard School graduate Corenswet appeared in guest roles in several television series before breaking out in Netflix shows "The Politician" and "Hollywood." He was most recently in slasher film "Pearl" and will next be seen in "Twisters," "The Greatest Hits," and "Lady in the Lake."

Brosnahan is a recipient of two Golden Globes and an Emmy award for her leading role in Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which recently wrapped its fifth and final season. Brosnahan had a recurring role in Netflix's "House of Cards," one of the shows Corenswet guested on.

"They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people," Gunn said on Twitter after news broke out of Corenswet and Brosnahan getting cast.

Warner Bros. is in dire need of rejuvenations after consecutive DCEU box office disappointments in "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and the latest "The Flash."

"Superman: Legacy" is currently set for a July 2025 release.

