'The Flash' review: Ezra Miller tries to run past complications in DC's new blockbuster

MANILA, Philippines — After many delays and a bout of controversies, Ezra Miller finally takes center stage in "The Flash" as DC pins the future of its cinematic universe on the Scarlet Speedster's actions and decisions.

Some years after the events of "Justice League," Miller's Barry Allen still hopes to prove the innocence of his father Henry (Ron Livingston replacing Billy Crudup) in the death of his mother Nora (Maribel Verdú).

Realizing that he has the power to go back in time, Barry decides to attempt changing one small detail that would prevent his family coming apart, but as a result, the entire universe becomes affected and the world as he knows it needs more than The Flash to save it.

Those who have kept up with DC Comics in years past will no doubt know the "Flashpoint" storyline is among the most well-known stories involving The Flash and it will come as no surprise that it plays a big role in this film.

Some credit should be given to director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson for giving "Flashpoint" a new spin for a fresh take in the DC's ongoing universe which is in dire need of rejuvenation.

Warner Bros. has touted that "The Flash" would be the game-changer that resets DC's cinematic universe. While strands of such make it into the movie, it never falls through and leaves the studio with the same mess it started.

Perhaps one reason it falls flat is because of how normalized multiverses have been because of other properties, namely "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the "Spider-Verse" movies, and recent Best Picture Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Even if keeping within the possible success Warner Bros. hopes to achieve, so much potential becomes lost or pushed out, leaving fans wondering if such a predicament will ever be resolved.

It doesn't help that the actor front and center for "The Flash" is swimming in an ocean of controversies which likely contributed to the film's multiple delays in the first place.

Still, one must admit that Miller is good and charming as Barry — a bumbling novice superhero wanting to do what's best for everyone, but having difficulty realizing that there are things he has to accept about himself.

Another spectacular performance is the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and Batman after 30 years. Keaton brings back what made audiences realized he was ideal for the character, but adds the wisdom and charisma apt for what Bruce has gone through over time.

Benjamin Wallfisch has done admirable compositions for horror and drama films in recent years, but nothing can beat the tingling sensation of hearing Danny Elfman's "Batman" musical cues again as well as other superhero themes which will follow suit as iconic one day.

One more divisive factor of "The Flash" is the visual effects, which teeters on sensational and downright cringeworthy, and will no doubt be a point of contention toward the public success of the film.

Traces of Barry's striking scene in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" as he turns back time are among the best executions of computer-generated imagery in "The Flash," but on the flipside are wonky creations in Speed Force sequences that will have eyes squinting and heads scratching.

And that is disappointing because such sequences make or break stories about The Flash, apart from the tragic attempts to better his life. Within the context of this film, it doubles down the stumbles of the final act.

"The Flash" may have focused too much on pop culture references and crazy fan service moments — and there are many to look out for — however, the film's image as a whole and the franchise going forward is affected.

A lot of certainty remains for DC after the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Superman Legacy," and it is clinging on to slivers of hope because of underwhelming projects one after another.

James Gunn coming in after the success of "The Suicide Squad" may be a step in the right direction, and if Miller is able to take in the damages of their actions, then there may still be hope for DC to keep on running. Only time will tell.

"The Flash" is now showing in Philippine cinemas.

