Review: Harrison Ford whips one last time in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

MANILA, Philippines — For one last time, he's made a point of that, the 80-year-old Harrison Ford dons the famous fedora and cracks his bullwhip in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the final installment of the titular adventurous archeologist with Ford involved.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" comes 15 years after the fourth movie, which most fans like to forget, and is mostly set in 1969 after man lands on the moon and returns to celebrate the achievement.

But this new movie harks back to the "Indiana Jones" movies of old by first seeing the de-aged Ford go up against Nazis once more and introduce the the film's MacGuffin, the Archimedes dial.

Years later, Jones is as archaic as the runes he teaches about and dipping out of memory while the world moves on, but the reappearance of his goddaughter Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) sees him go on one last adventure before the world falls into ruin.

It must be said once more, nothing can compare to 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" when the world first met Indiana Jones. The sequels tried but they could never live up to the original's success.

Granted after "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," fans and filmmakers just wanted to see Jones be given his due and go out with a bang, and this new film safely does that.

With James Mangold at the helm, taking over from Steven Spielberg, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" treats its titular character with respect and gives him the retirement he richly deserves.

In many ways Mangold leans toward his "Logan" movie — also about an aging iconic character — when he could have borrowed more from the thrills and exhiliration of his "Ford v Ferrari."

The film can be forgiven for the dark prologue that tries to hide Ford's de-aging and set pieces nearly all created by visual effects, because that aside it reminds audiences how exciting the "Indiana Jones" movies used to be.

While the new movie doesn't have segments as riveting as most set pieces in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" or the tank chase in "The Last Crusade," given Ford's age, it did the very best possible.

Ford for his part is as spry and delightful to see as ever before, especially opposite a charming and equally shrewd Waller-Bridge of "Fleabag" fame as they both carry the weight of the globe-trotting adventures here.

Mads Mikkelsen is a formidable villain and delivers what is asked of in "Nazis going up against Indiana Jones," not to mention he has someone like Boyd Holbrook doing dirty deeds for him.

Franchise newcomer Antonio Banderas and a returning John Rhys-Davies are severely underutilized, debutant Ethann Isidore will hope to be as memorable as Ke Huy Quan's Short Round, but Karen Allen's short inclusion wraps up why Indy deserves his rest — and it would be cruel to see this franchise end without his Marion.

Also helping remind viewers of the magic of "Indiana Jones" is John Williams' score, not just through the iconic "The Raiders March" ringing at the precise moments but even with new musical additions that shows that even at 91 years old, the maestro still has what it takes and hopefully won't retire just yet.

This will surely be the last time the world sees Ford as Indiana Jones and billions will feel honored to have seen him carry such a role with dignity and talent.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" may not feel like the franchise's entries of old, but it's one that understands Jones' place in the world and where he deserves to be in the hearts and minds of others — forever remembered for the rest of history.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premieres in Philippine theaters on June 28.

