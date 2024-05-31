^

Business

Bank lending grew by 9.6% in April 2024 — BSP

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 7:00pm
Bank lending grew by 9.6% in April 2024 â�� BSP
This photo shows a picture of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Photo from BusinessWorld

MANILA, Philippines — Loans given by banks in  April 2024 grew by 9.6%, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said. 

Preliminary data released by the central bank on Friday showed that outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks, net of reverse repurchase placements with the BSP, expanded by 9.6% year-on-year in April, up from 9.4% in March.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, outstanding loans from universal and commercial banks, excluding reverse repurchase agreements (RRPs), rose by 0.9%.

Outstanding loans to residents, excluding RRPs, also increased to 9.6% in April from 9.5% in March.

Loans to non-residents rose significantly to 10.8% in April, up from 9.1% the previous month.

Outstanding loans for production activities expanded by 7.8% in April, slightly up from 7.7% in March.

The central bank attributed this increase to the rise in lending to specific industries such as real estate (11.0%), electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (9.2%), and wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (7.6%).

Transportation and storage saw a notable increase of 21.8%, while construction grew by 15.1%.

Consumer loans to residents increased by 25.3% in April, slightly down from 25.4% in March, primarily due to the ongoing rise in credit card, motor vehicle, and salary-based general-purpose consumption loans.

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

BANK

BSP

LENDING

LOANS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Definitely for collectors

By Marianne Go | 20 hours ago
Ford Philippines last week unveiled two of its most iconic brands for car enthusiasts at the grand ballroom of Okada Manila – the all-new Ford Mustang and the off-road sports utility vehicle Ford Bronco.
Business
fbtw
Soaring US Treasury yields pummel Philippines stocks, peso

Soaring US Treasury yields pummel Philippines stocks, peso

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
Local stocks continued their slump, sinking the market to the 6,300 territory as the peso retreated to another 18-month low...
Business
fbtw
IMF lifts China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

IMF lifts China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

2 days ago
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its 2024 growth forecast for China to 5%, citing recent policy moves by...
Business
fbtw

TUBIGGGGG!!!!

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
BooI grew up in a neighborhood in Paco, Manila where the occasional screams for water were often heard.
Business
fbtw
BSP may need to tighten if inflation surges &ndash; HSBC

BSP may need to tighten if inflation surges – HSBC

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
“Policymakers would then need to tighten the monetary reins even further if inflation were to surge in the future, supporting...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: Government moving to cut power cost

Marcos: Government moving to cut power cost

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Admitting that power cost is a problem of prospective investors in the Philippines, President Marcos assured energy business...
Business
fbtw

Philippines budget transparency ranking improves in 2023

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Philippines’ ranking in budget transparency improved by seven notches last year, moving up to first place in Asia and 15th place globally out of the 125 countries surveyed.
Business
fbtw

Motor vehicle production up 11% in 4 months

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
Philippine motor vehicle production expanded by 11 percent from January to April compared to a year ago, making the country the third fastest growing market in Southeast Asia for vehicle assembly operations.
Business
fbtw

Motor vehicle production up 11% in 4 months

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
Philippine motor vehicle production expanded by 11 percent from January to April compared to a year ago, making the country the third fastest growing market in Southeast Asia for vehicle assembly operations.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with