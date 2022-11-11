WATCH: Fil-Am Dave Bautista flexes pecs in 'Knives Out 2' trailer

The cast of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in the film's poster.

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the thriller "Knives Out," which sees Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc on the heels of another murder mystery.

The trailer begins by introducing the ensemble cast consisting of Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Filipino-American Dave Bautista. All are present upon the invitation of Edward Nortion's Miles Bron.

It's Hudson's Birdie Jay that has a loud entrance, but she is quickly upstaged by Bautista's Duke Cody as he parks his motorcycle and bellows, "Crew, we've arrived! Disruptors have assembled!"

Everyone appears surprised that Bron has also invited Blanc to join them at his island residence filled with glass materials; thus, the film's title, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

Bron has gathered everyone for the weekend to play a game ala the board game "Clue" where he will be "murdered" and his companions must guess the killer.

A clearly confused Cody asks if they can still talk to Bron if he's "dead," even as it is explained scattered clues and close observation will be involved.

WATCH: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" new trailer

Things suddenly take a turn as the lights go out, a bullet hole appears on the glass, and shocking reactions imply a murder has been committed.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there's been a murder, and the killer is in plain sight," says Blanc. "For at least one person, this is not a game."

Clips of Blanc in detective mode are seen as the other characters begin pointing fingers (and objects), though Cody eases the tension by flexing his pecs and saying, "Deal with it."

The trailer ends with Monáe's Andi Brand asking Blanc if the detective is good at "Clue," but Blanc denies it as he claims to be "very bad at dumb things."

"Ticking boxes, running around, searching all the rooms... It's just a terrible, terrible game!" says Blanc, poking at the meta feature of the film and its predecessor for flipping the script on mystery films.

Rian Johnson again wrote and directed the film, which will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23. — Video from Netflix Facebook page

