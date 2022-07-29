Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'Aquaman 2'

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa are having fun catching up with each other.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming "Aquaman" sequel, as confirmed by the Atlantean king's actor, Jason Momoa.

This is despite previous reports that Affleck had announced he was hanging up the cape following "Justice League" and departing production for "The Batman," which eventually went to Robert Pattinson.

Momoa posted photos of himself beside Affleck inside a studio room of Warner Bros., the company behind the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that involves heroes in the Justice League.

"Reunited Bruce and Arthur," Momoa wrote in the caption. He plays Arthur Curry in the DCEU while Affleck portrays Bruce Wayne, the alter ego of Batman. "Love you and miss you Ben," he added.

The "Game of Thrones" actor added that the studio's tour explored the backlot, as seen in the final picture in his photoset, and that "busted on set all great things coming."

Affleck last played Batman and Bruce Wayne in 2017's "Justice League" as well as Zack Snyder's director's cut of the movie in 2021. He will don the cowl again for "The Flash," which was pushed to next year.

Apart from the two versions of "Justice League" and his solo 2018 film, Momoa made a brief cameo as Aquaman in the 2022 television series "Peacemaker" starring John Cena.

There are no details yet on how big Affleck's contribution will be to "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," with plot details still being kept under wraps, especially surrounding the involvement of love interest Meera played by Amber Heard.

The same goes for Affleck's involvement in "The Flash" movie, given the string of cases and issues concerning the titular character's actor, Ezra Miller. Warner Bros. has yet to respond to any recasting decisions.

Also returning for the "Aquaman" sequel are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, and Randall Park.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is slated for a March 2023 release.

