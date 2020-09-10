KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune' trailer
(Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The film stars Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Jason Momoa, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.  

Villeneuve directed “Dune” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert.  Villeneuve also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr.  The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

“Dune” was filmed on location in Hungary and Jordan. The film is slated for a January 2021 release in the Philippines from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary.

The epic adventure opens in Philippine cinemas in 2021. — Video from WB Phil Trailers via YouTube

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby in heartbreaking home birth role
By Fiachra Gibbons,Alexandria Sage | 2 days ago
"The Crown" star Vanessa Kirby said Saturday that her latest role as a woman who loses her child after a home birth goes wrong...
Movies
fbfb
2 days ago
'Tenet' opens with $20M in US after pandemic delays
2 days ago
As movie theaters struggle to return to normality during the coronavirus pandemic, the first major Hollywood release in six...
Movies
fbfb
5 days ago
WATCH: Robert Pattinson in 'Tenet' final trailer, behind-the-scenes
5 days ago
Check out these videos and watch “Tenet” only in Philippine cinemas soon.
Movies
fbfb
7 days ago
Metro Manila's first drive-in cinema to open next week
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The cinemas first offered the drive-in theater experience in SM City Pampanga.
Movies
fbfb
7 days ago
Disney shows first look at part-Filipino-inspired movie formerly starring Filipina actress
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Disney released an image of the Southeast Asian princess with a red cape while holding Kris, reportedly based on the most...
Movies
fbfb
17 days ago
WATCH: New 'Suicide Squad' movie reveals cast, sneak peek
17 days ago
Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals and sneak peek behind the scenes from James Gunn's “The Suicide Squad,”...
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with