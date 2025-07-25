â€˜Emongâ€™ weakens into severe tropical storm after landfall in Ilocos Sur

^

‘Emong’ weakens into severe tropical storm after landfall in Ilocos Sur

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 8:30am
A PAGASA illustration showing areas currently under tropical cyclone wind signals.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Emong has weakened into a severe tropical storm after making landfall in the vicinity of Candon City, Ilocos Sur early Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

At 7 a.m., Emong was monitored over San Isidro, Abra, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center, gusts reaching up to 165 kph, and a central pressure of 985 hPa. 

It is moving north-northeastward at 25 kph.

Storm-force winds extend outward up to 260 kilometers from Emong’s center, with tropical cyclone wind signals still in effect over large portions of Northern Luzon.

Wind signals

Signal No. 3

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Balaoan, Luna, Santol, Bacnotan, San Gabriel, Bagulin, San Juan, City of San Fernando)
  • Apayao
  • Abra
  • western portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil, Tinglayan, Lubuagan)
  • western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc, Sadanga)
  • northwestern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Kapangan)
  • northern and western portions of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Rizal, Lasam, Allacapan, Aparri)

Storm-force winds of between 89 to 117 kph may result in moderate to significant impacts in the area.

Signal No. 2

  • Batanes
  • rest of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • northern and western portions of Isabela (Cordon, City of Santiago, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, San Manuel, Luna, Aurora, Burgos, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Cabagan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Gamu, Ilagan City, City of Cauayan, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian)
  • northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun)
  • western and central portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi)
  • rest of Kalinga
  • rest of Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • rest of Benguet
  • rest of La Union
  • northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda)

Gale-force winds of between 62 and 88 kph could potentially cause minor to moderate impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 1

  • rest of Pangasinan
  • rest of Isabela
  • rest of Quirino
  • rest of Nueva Vizcaya
  • northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)
  • northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Nampicuan, Cuyapo, Guimba, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz, San Jose City, Lupao, Carranglan, Pantabangan)
  • northern portion of Tarlac (San Clemente, Camiling, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Paniqui, Santa Ignacia, Mayantoc, San Jose, City of Tarlac, Victoria, Pura, Gerona, Ramos)
  • northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience possible minimal to minor impacts from strong winds between 39 to 61 kph.

Emong’s track, intensity outlook

PAGASA said Emong will continue to cross Northern Luzon’s highlands and emerge over the Babuyan Channel before noon on Friday. 

It is expected to move northeastward, passing close to the Babuyan Islands on Friday afternoon and near Batanes by evening.

The state weather bureau said that Emong will further weaken into a tropical storm as it interacts with the terrain. 

It may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning or noon.

