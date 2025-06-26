^

Weather

Rains expected due to ITCZ, habagat; tropical depression still outside PAR

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 8:29am
Rains expected due to ITCZ, habagat; tropical depression still outside PAR
Commuters endure long lines as they wait for passenger jeepney along Molave Street in Project 3, Quezon City under torrential rain on June 23, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring rain to parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Thursday, June 26, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or “habagat” may affect the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could bring rain to parts of Mindanao.

The habagat may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Kalayaan Islands.

Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and the rest of Palawan may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to habagat. 

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to ITCZ. 

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

Tropical depression. The tropical depression being monitored since Tuesday, June 24, remained outside the Philippine area of responsibility. 

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression was estimated to be 1,045 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon.

It had maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph, moving westward at 10 kph.

