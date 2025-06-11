^

June 11: Cyclone-enhanced 'habagat' brings widespread rains

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 8:45am
Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on June 6, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” is expected to cause rains across the country, intensified by a tropical depression detected outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

As of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, the state weather bureau PAGASA said the tropical depression was estimated to be at 610 kilometers (km) west of Iba, Zambales.

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 70 kph, moving east-southeastward slowly.

Affected areas. PAGASA said Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique may expect monsoon rains due to the habagat. 

Residents in these areas were warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy, at times intense, rainfall.

The monsoon may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Caraga, Davao Region, Pangasinan, and the rest of Visayas, Central Luzon, and MIMAROPA.

The rest of Mindanao may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the habagat.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas to be on alert for possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

 

